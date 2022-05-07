ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aramide Oteh spoils Oldham’s last match in Football League with Crawley leveller

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Aramide Oteh ensured relegated Oldham were denied a final-day win as he rescued a point for Crawley from a 3-3 Sky Bet League Two draw.

In Latics’ final game of their 115-year stay in the Football League, they led twice but failed to at least send their fans home with something to shout about.

Hundreds of Oldham fans had gathered outside the ground ahead of kick-off, calling for controversial owner Abdallah Lemsagam to leave the club, and the final whistle prompted the last of countless rounds of boos that peppered the afternoon.

The home supporters had been cheered by Jack Stobbs’ opening goal in the 26th minute, firing in after a swift three-man counter-attack.

And when David Keillor-Dunn found the bottom corner for his 17th of the season to make it 2-0, hopes were raised that they could at least end their dire campaign on a high.

But Crawley’s Ashley Nadesan nabbed the ball off goalkeeper Danny Rogers’ toe to give George Francomb an unmissable chance to halve the deficit.

And Oldham’s frustration grew further when Nadesan’s cross was converted by James Tilley to send the teams in for half-time at 2-2.

Jordan Clarke’s fine long-range effort put Latics 3-2 up on the hour mark but Oteh forced in at a goalmouth scramble to grab managerless Crawley a point.

