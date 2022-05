The NBA has weighed in on Jordan Poole’s grab at Ja Morant’s knee, and determined that nothing more needs to come of it. Multiple reports Sunday indicated that Poole will not face any discipline for a controversial play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Poole appeared to grab at Morant’s knee while going for a loose ball, leading to a knee injury for the Memphis guard.

