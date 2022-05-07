ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Relegated Dover fight back to draw at Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQFT7_0fWLtmji00

Danny Collinge scored twice as relegated Dover fought back to draw 2-2 at Bromley in the Vanarama National League.

Chris Bush headed Bromley ahead after 26 minutes from Luke Coulson’s corner.

Coulson had earlier set up Michael Cheek but his header was well saved.

Bromley were grateful to goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe for denying Michael Gyasi and Jack Nelson before Collinge levelled nine minutes from time.

It looked as if the hosts had won the three points when Corey Whitely struck in the final minute, but Collinge equalised again deep into stoppage time.

The draw moves Dover on to one point after a 12-point deduction earlier in the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Coulson
Person
Corey Whitely
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dover
newschain

Empty shops to be made available under plans to revive high streets

Landlords will have to make shops that have been vacant for more than a year available to prospective tenants under plans to revitalise struggling town centres. Unlocking new powers for local authorities to bring empty premises back into use and instigate rental auctions of vacant commercial properties in town centres and on high streets has been included in the Queen’s Speech.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Rebekah Vardy tells court she did not leak stories about Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy denied leaking stories about Coleen Rooney to the press as she started her evidence in their High Court libel battle. In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Access to cash protected and scam victims to be helped under new law

People will continue to be able to easily access their cash and scam victims will be better protected under measures promised in the Financial Services and Markets Bill. The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) will be able to require banks to reimburse authorised push payment (APP) scam losses, totalling hundreds of millions of pounds each year, under the legislation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy