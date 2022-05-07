Evander Kane's hat-trick leads Oilers to Game 3 win over Kings, 2-1 series lead

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by forward Evander Kane (91). Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers took a 2-1 lead in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings after an 8-2 blowout victory in Game 3 Friday night.

Evander Kane led the Oilers' offensive onslaught, tallying a hat-trick, while Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals apiece against the Kings.

Just over six minutes into Game 3, the Oilers had already taken a 2-0 lead after goals from Leon Draisaitl and Hyman.

At the halfway mark of the second period, the Oilers took a 5-0 advantage, thanks to two goals from Kane and Hyman's second of the night. Los Angeles showed signs of life toward the tail-end of the period, getting goals Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault to cut the deficit to 5-2 at intermission.

In the third period, the Oilers pulled away for good as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two goals and Kane registered a hat-trick with his third goal of the contest.

Oilers' goaltender Mike Smith was spectacular in net Friday night, making 44 saves on 46 shots to earn the win.

On the other side, the Oilers chased Kings' starting goaltender Jonathan Quick in the second period after he allowed four goals on only 17 shots. Backup Cal Peterson relieved Quick but didn't fare much better, allowing four goals on 20 Oilers' shots.

Edmonton will look to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 Sunday.