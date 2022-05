29 year old Lewiston Woman, Tanisha Barry, fell to her death on Sunday at Smalls Falls in Franklin County this weekend, according to WGME News Channel 13. The tragic accident took place when she reportedly got too close to the edge while in a pool of water above the waterfalls. The fall was 30 feet and as the article states, due to the turbulent waters, her friends were unable to see her.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO