Premier League

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

By Sean Cahill
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe timing of this fixture couldn’t come at a worse time, but here we are. If Tottenham Hotspur are going to keep pace with Arsenal then they have to get a result against a club that will be playing in the Champions League final in a couple of...

Jürgen Klopp Looks for Positives in Premier League Title Race

Before the weekend, Liverpool were just one point back of Manchester City in the Premier League title race and had a one goal advantage in goal differential, the first tiebreak should the two sides end the season level on points. After the weekend, with Liverpool drawing Spurs and City obliterating...
Klopp Talk: We Will Go Again

It was there for the taking. Liverpool needed to keep winning to continue putting pressure on Manchester City in the title race; however the Reds were only able to manage a 1-1 draw against Spurs to go top of the table on goal difference. Similar to the reverse fixture in...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Massive Win at Leicester

It’s hard to understate just how crucial a victory this was for Frank Lampard’s Everton in their fight to avoid the club’s first relegation since 1951. Both goals came from defenders, the first a sublime volley by Vitaliy Mykolenko for his first Everton goal, and the second by Mason Holgate who cleaned up the rebound from Richarlison’s headed effort. With a game in hand remaining and favorable fixtures upcoming, the Toffees have put themselves in a good position to secure their Premier League safety in the coming weeks.
Paul Pogba Will NOT Sign for Manchester City -report

Paul Pogba and Manchester City will not be a deal as they could not come to agreement on a contract. The Athletic had the news first, as it’s a safe bet that Pogba’s future lays outside of England, most likely with either PSG or Juventus. Despite serious consideration...
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

The Reds will try to shake off the disappointment from the weekend, and keep their increasingly slim league title hopes alive with a win. However, Villa Park has been a difficult away in recent seasons. Last year saw the Reds on the wrong end of a 7-2 beating, and the year before Liverpool trailed until the 87th minute, when two late goals swayed the match in Liverpool’s favor.
Klopp Weighs In On Gerrard Replacing Him

The question seems inevitable when Liverpool Football Club and Steven Gerrard meet again: will the homegrown legend ever take over the mantle as manager of the club where he spent the majority of his career?. The fact that current Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp just signed a four year contract extension...
May 9th & 10th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Top Football Tweets: Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp get personal

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp both fired shots and Roy Hodgson snubbed his own fans. It was a weekend for Premier League managers ruffling feathers. Meanwhile, in the Women's Super League, Emma Hayes made history with Chelsea's third successive league title and Bristol Rovers enjoyed quite possibly the best final day turnaround of all time.
Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - who will make it to Wembley?!

Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!
Arsenal vs. Leeds United match thread: crunch time

Arsenal host a desperate Leeds United team at the Emirates today in a tricky Premier League test. According to some models, Leeds are now the most likely team to finish 18th and suffer the drop. The Gunners, on the other hand, have a magic number of 9 points either won by Arsenal or dropped by Spurs, to finish 4th and qualify for the Champions League.
Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester United WFC, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

It all comes down to this. The final Women’s Super League match of the season. The title decider. Win against Manchester United, and we lift the WSL trophy for a third consecutive season. Otherwise our fate is at the hands of West Ham, who would have to beat or tie against Arsenal for us to retain the title.
Yaya Toure to discuss youth coaching position at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur’s newest academy coach could end up being a pretty giant name in football. According to the Evening Standard, Yaya Toure is set to have a meeting with the club this month to discuss potentially joining Spurs full time as a member of the youth coaching staff. You...
