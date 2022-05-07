ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halls, TN

House destroyed after fire in Halls

By Savannah Young
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A vacant house was destroyed after a large fire in Halls on Saturday.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire on Maynardville Hwy near Gray Rd at around 10:05 a.m. Saturday morning. When crews arrived the unoccupied house was fully engulfed in flames and the second floor was falling into the basement.

The crews said the house was at the end of a long driveway that was grown up with debris and trees. They were able to contact the owner and were told the house had been vacant for years.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire will be investigated.

