Shots fired during Hillendale brawl, armed robbery reported on Ebenezer Road

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days.

Sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 and 4:45 p.m. on Friday, April 29, an individual broke into a home in the 7900-block of Westmoreland Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a window and stole jewelry.

At around noon on Monday, May 2, an individual broke into a home in the unit block of Starwood Court in Middle River (21220) and stole a watch.

Around just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, five individuals exited a vehicle and began fighting with four victims in the 8300-block of Hillendale Road in Hillendale (21234). Two more suspects exited a separate vehicle during the altercation and fired weapons. No one was injured in the incident.

Sometime between 12:154 and 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, an armed individual robbed someone of their cell phone in the 4300-block of Ebenezer Road in Nottingham/Perry Hall (21236).

