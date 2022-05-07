ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Shots fired during Hillendale brawl, armed robbery reported on Ebenezer Road

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbUnv_0fWLsobn00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days.

Sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 and 4:45 p.m. on Friday, April 29, an individual broke into a home in the 7900-block of Westmoreland Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a window and stole jewelry.

At around noon on Monday, May 2, an individual broke into a home in the unit block of Starwood Court in Middle River (21220) and stole a watch.

Around just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, five individuals exited a vehicle and began fighting with four victims in the 8300-block of Hillendale Road in Hillendale (21234). Two more suspects exited a separate vehicle during the altercation and fired weapons. No one was injured in the incident.

Sometime between 12:154 and 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, an armed individual robbed someone of their cell phone in the 4300-block of Ebenezer Road in Nottingham/Perry Hall (21236).

The post Shots fired during Hillendale brawl, armed robbery reported on Ebenezer Road appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 3

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Stabbing reported in Rosedale, assault & robbery reported in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two of local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, two individuals got into a verbal argument in the 10700-block of Pulaski Highway in White Marsh (21162). The suspect’s relative got out of a car and assaulted the victim, then stole his cell phone. The relative was located … Continue reading "Stabbing reported in Rosedale, assault & robbery reported in White Marsh" The post Stabbing reported in Rosedale, assault & robbery reported in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shot fired at vehicle on I-695 in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Police are investigating after a shot was fired at a vehicle on I-695. At just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, a woman was driving on the beltway between the York Road and Dulaney Valley Road exits. Someone then opened fire and shot the woman’s vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.  Police have not released a description … Continue reading "Shot fired at vehicle on I-695 in Towson" The post Shot fired at vehicle on I-695 in Towson appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Carjacking reported in Rosedale, burglaries reported in Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported in recent days. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, a suspect broke into a location in the unit block of Peabody Court in Carney (21234) and stole medication. The suspect was subsequently arrested. At 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, an individual broke into a garage in the … Continue reading "Carjacking reported in Rosedale, burglaries reported in Parkville" The post Carjacking reported in Rosedale, burglaries reported in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Double-shooting reported in Hillendale

UPDATE: Authorities say an off-duty police officer was involved in this shooting. Original story below… ——— HILLENDALE—Police are responding to a Thursday evening shooting in Hillendale. The incident was reported at just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Deanwood Road at Terron Court (21234). At least two people are believed to have been shot. There has been no word … Continue reading "Double-shooting reported in Hillendale" The post Double-shooting reported in Hillendale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham, MD
Crime & Safety
Parkville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Parkville, MD
City
Middle River, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
Middle River, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle overturns in Hillendale crash

HILLENDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday evening crash in Hillendale. The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. along Loch Raven Boulevard near Taylor Avenue. One vehicle rolled over onto its side in the crash. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Vehicle overturns in Hillendale crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Ebenezer Road#Starwood Court
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Downtown Baltimore Residents React To Shooting Outside Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting on the steps of the Hippodrome Theatre, while a broadway show was going on inside, shook a typically quiet block of downtown Baltimore Wednesday night. Officers on patrol responded to Eutaw Street around 8 p.m. to find a 25-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest.  Taylor, the manager at Forno, a restaurant across the street, says she saw people running into the theatre for safety after the shooting. “You’re like ‘is it a gunshot or a car going off’ you know what I mean? But unfortunately, it was a gunshot,” she said. Nashua Thomas, who lives in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
NottinghamMD.com

Rollover crash reported in White Marsh parking lot

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews responded to a rollover crash in White Marsh on Friday evening. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Lowe’s on Campbell Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. One person was trapped in the vehicle but has since been freed. At least two people were injured in the incident and … Continue reading "Rollover crash reported in White Marsh parking lot" The post Rollover crash reported in White Marsh parking lot appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carjacking Suspect Struck Baltimore Detective & Tried To Disguise Himself With Restaurant Apron: Court Documents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Reisterstown man suspected of carjacking a Baltimore detective this week attacked the detective before taking his unmarked vehicle, according to charging documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. Citing surveillance footage, the court documents accuse Trevon Gardner of striking Det. Aaron Cain on Tuesday evening and attacking the detective while he lay on the ground. After wrecking the car about a half-mile away, Gardner allegedly tried to disguise himself by donning a restaurant apron. Gardner, who was taken into custody along with an alleged accomplice following Tuesday’s episode, is charged with armed carjacking, carjacking, first- and second-degree assault on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

UPDATE: King Demontagnac has been located. Original story below… —— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River teenager. King Demontagnac, 13, is 6’ tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Friday night/Saturday morning in Middle River wearing a white tank top, blue pants, and black Crocs. Anyone with … Continue reading "Police searching for missing Middle River teen" The post Police searching for missing Middle River teen appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy