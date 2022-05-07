ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Freight train cars derail in NE Indiana, spill soybean meal

By The Journal Gazette
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Nine freight train cars derailed in northeastern Indiana, leaving behind a powder-like mess of soybean meal after two of the cars spilled their loads, officials said. The cars derailed about noon Friday on a...

My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
WAAY-TV

Casey White booked into Indiana jail

Lauderdale County Jail escapee Casey White has been booked into an Indiana jail. Early Tuesday morning, 38-year-old Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail with no bond. He's being held on an escape charge from Lauderdale County. Casey White was apprehended after a chase in Evansville, Indiana Monday....
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHAS 11

5-year-old drowns, 3-year-old hurt in Indiana creek

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned in a Hendricks County creek on Saturday. Hendricks County deputies were called around 12:15 p.m. May 7 to a child possibly in a creek near Hidden Hills Lane in the Eagle Lakes neighborhood off 56th Street near Brownsburg.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Fountain County family finds nearly foot-tall morels

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Fountain County man and his grandson had quite the haul after a mushroom hunt in western Indiana! Rob Clodfelder says he took his nearly 3-year-old grandson Brigston mushrooming just south of Hillsboro on Sunday. During their hunt, Clodfelder says they found several morels that measured more than 10″ tall and […]
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Semi rollover partially blocks I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A semi-trailer rolled on Interstate 65 at the State Road 44/Franklin exit Sunday morning, partially blocking both northbound and southbound traffic. The semi came to rest over the median, perpendicular to the travel lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-65. Fire crews responded...
FRANKLIN, IN
WISH-TV

Nursing home operator leaving 8 locations

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.
WARSAW, IN
WTWO/WAWV

A crash slows down U.S. 41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch confirmed that a crash slowed down traffic on U.S. 41. The crash happened near the Panda Express. This is an ongoing situation, continue to follow our website for the latest details.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox 59

State Road 37 in Johnson Co. closed due to crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A multi-vehicle crash has snarled traffic on State Road 37 in Johnson County and sent three people to the hospital. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a crash involving a semi on State Road 37 North just south of Smith Valley Road Tuesday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Greene County man killed in Monday afternoon crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Bloomfield man is dead after a Monday afternoon crash. It happened around 4:30 on State Road 45 near I-69. The crash killed 22-year-old Morgan Apple. A Bloomington man was also hurt. The crash remains under investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Gas prices in Indiana hit new record high

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers who need to fill their gas tanks on Tuesday will feel quite a bit of pain at the pump. On Tuesday morning, the average price for regular, unleaded gasoline in Indiana was a record-setting $4.35 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That’s in line with the national average of around $4.36 per gallon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Ten Legendary Food Brands From Indiana

If you're a fan of any of these foods, you have Indiana to thank!. Food...who doesn't love it, right? Sweet, savory, or spicy, food is something that everyone has in common. We all eat it. We all enjoy it. But have you ever given much thought as to where said food came from? No, I am not talking about eating a burger and thinking about the cow. What I am referring to here is where this food was either manufactured or got its start. When we think about food in terms of that, Indiana is home to some of the most iconic food that we all know and love today.
INDIANA STATE

