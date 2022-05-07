ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton v Manchester United: confirmed team news

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton recorded an excellent 3-0 win at Wolves a week ago and Graham Potter makes just one enforced change as midfielder Pascal Gross comes in for Enock Mwepu, who is expected to not play again this...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Liverpool's title bid hit by Spurs draw, Man Utd thrashed at Brighton

Liverpool's Premier League title bid suffered a blow as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw against the quadruple chasers, while Manchester United crashed to a "humiliating" 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. - United fall to new low - Manchester United have endured a host of humiliations in one of their most embarrassing seasons for decades and their lacklustre loss at Brighton was among the very worst.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘set to pay Pau Torres £51m release clause’, Wan Bissaka Atletico Madrid transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to STAY’

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly weighing up a bid for highly-rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres to strengthen their defence. The Spain international has a release clause of £51m, making him an appealing option for the Red Devils and competitors Chelsea. Meanwhile, flop Wan Bissaka could reportedly earn himself a surprise...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barca eye move for Liverpool star Sadio Mane

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca eye move for Liverpool star Mane. Barcelona's desire to sign an elite forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Coast#England#Brighton V#Bissouma Gross
SB Nation

Man. City 5-0 Newcastle: Quick thoughts about... the Arabian Demolition

Newcastle United could do nothing to stop the slowly murderous tidal wave coming from Manchester City. It was enough at 3-0, but of course Foden (from the bench) and Sterling (for the second time, because why not?) had to send up the 5-0 score to the bright Mancunian sky. It’s time to pour some quick reactions about what went down at the Etihad earlier today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 1- 1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs drop points in race for Top-4

With the stakes at its highest, Tottenham Hotspur almost ruined Liverpool’s title hopes at Anfield. Looking to win its first game in over 11 years at the ground, Spurs played their style. Sitting back and waiting to pounce on counterattacks all night long, Spurs fought through the Liverpool press...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer news: Red Devils interested in Nkunku and Laimer

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer. (Football.London), external. United are also interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who has worked previously with interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror), external. David Beckham hopes Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool

With the 3-1 victory over Burnley, any realistic concerns of relegation washed away following goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia, and Ollie Watkins. Attention this week turns to a far stiffer opposition in Liverpool. The Reds will come in with plenty of motivation, currently trailing Manchester City by three points for the Premier League title. While they’ve been nearly ublemished throughout the course of the season, but did draw their most recent match against Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to that, they defeated Newcastle United at St. James’ Park 1-0 and Everton at home 2-0. Players to watch should be all of them — they’re all capable of going off, but Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Luis Diaz are ones to keep an eye on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Roundtable: Manchester United Summer 2022 Transfer Wishlist

It’s the time of year again where Manchester United are looking to the future, but this time around it’s a bit more urgent. Well, it was urgent last summer to sign a midfielder along with Jadon Sancho, and the decision to neglect that in favor of nostalgia pandering has come with it’s hefty cost, but now at least it seems like even the Glazers are ready to do something about it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leicester 1-2 Everton: Instant Reaction | Determined

If you thought this would be a slow and dour affair considering Leicester City just played on Thursday and were probably down after being eliminated from the Europa Conference League and Everton would play a cagey defensive game, you could not have been more wrong. Once again the Foxes started...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Parade FA Women’s Championship Trophy Around Anfield

The Liverpool FC Women’s team finished up their season a little over a week ago, finishing atop the FA Women’s Championship table. They were dominant through their 22 game season, finishing 11 points ahead of the London City Lionesses. In recognition of their achievement, Matt Beard’s side was...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy