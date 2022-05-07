ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 drivers raise concerns over 'bumpy' Miami Grand Prix track

By Reuters
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLando Norris and Sergio Perez have criticised the track at the first Miami Grand Prix after several Formula One drivers struggled with the surface in the opening practice sessions. McLaren's Norris took P6 after Friday's second session but was far from happy with race conditions. "It is extremely tricky....

Vogue Magazine

Formula 1, But Make It Fashion: Lewis Hamilton on the Miami Grand Prix (and More)

The stars shone brightly in Miami for the city’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix race yesterday—Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Venus and Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Brady, to name just a few—but for die-hard F1 fans (okay, and maybe a few late converts via Netflix’s hit Drive to Survive series), the real action was above the Mercedes AMG Petronas garage. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and his teammate George Russell, along with the team’s legendary principal, Toto Wolff, visited the Ritz-Carlton’s Silver Arrows Lounge after qualifying and before the race itself to discuss team strategy and offer their thoughts on everything from the track layout and conditions (“rubbish” was Russell’s frank opinion of the latter) to the recent difficulties the team has had with their car. (In short: After years of dominating Formula 1, Mercedes Petronas has been plagued this season by a new car with a range of technical issues, and Hamilton in particular has found himself in an odd position: Fighting for middle–of-the-pack points instead of podium finishes.)
Autoweek.com

What We Learned from the Inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won Sunday’s Inaugural F1 Miami GP moving from his third place starting spot to the lead. Polesitter Charles Leclerc had to settle for second place. Carlos Seinz made it a two for three Ferrari podium. It was celebrities galore, an entertainment extravaganza but a relatively middling sporting...
The Independent

Miami Grand Prix boss open to changing track after Lewis Hamilton ‘B&Q car park’ jibe

Miami Grand Prix chief Tom Garfinkel anticipates changes will be made to Formula One’s newest circuit after Lewis Hamilton compared it to a B&Q car park.Seven-time world champion Hamilton criticised the tight left-right chicane at Turns 14 and 15 of the purpose-built temporary layout which runs round the Hard Rock Stadium – home of NFL’s Miami Dolphins – and called for it to be removed.Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also described the track surface – which incorporates private access roads – as a “joke”, and it is feared overtaking will be difficult in Sunday’s race because there is not enough grip...
Yardbarker

Watch: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after winning Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterward. Rich Strike was an 80-1 long shot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet the Speedy, 7,800 HP Superyacht That Thinks It’s a Ferrari

Click here to read the full article. Breathe the word “Superfast” in the company of any red-blooded car aficionado, and it’s guaranteed to conjure-up images of Ferrari’s classic 500 Superfast from the ‘60s and, more recently, the thundering V-12-engined 812 Superfast. So, if you’re Italy’s AB Yachts and you’re looking to name your fastest, most thrilling yacht ever—the 68-mph, 7,800-horsepower, AB 100—you could do worse than christen it “Superfast.” The Viareggio-based yard—part of the NEXT Yacht Group—created this first AB 100 Superfast for a European client who, according to AB Yachts’ head of sales Giacomo Benelli, had an all-consuming passion for going...
Autoweek.com

Zak Brown Already Celebrating Success of F1 Miami Grand Prix

Zak Brown has been one of the biggest proponents of expanding Formula 1’s footprint in the U.S. F1 races in North America could soon make up nearly one-quarter of F1’s schedule. With the addition of Vegas next season F1 will have three races in America. You can’t blame...
The Independent

George Russell disagrees with Toto Wolff’s assessment of Mercedes’ ‘diva’ car

George Russell has called the Mercedes car a “killer” to drive and says Toto Wolff’s assessment of the car being a “diva” is an understatement.Wolff has described the Mercedes car as being on an ”edge” as Russell and Lewis Hamilton has struggled to come to grips with it this season.Mercedes are yet to crack Formula One’s new car regulations and have been left behind by Red Bull and Ferrari due to their problems with ‘porpoising’.“Toto is throwing the word ‘diva’ around a lot about the car - but that is an understatement because it is so unpredictable,” Russell said after...
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lando Norris Rues “Silly” Race-Ending Crash With Pierre Gasly

Lando Norris experienced his first DNF of the season at Miami, which proved a difficult race for McLaren even before the incident. After a promising qualifying that secured a P8 start for the Briton, both McLaren drivers struggled for pace on the medium tyre. A below-par pitstop from McLaren put Lando Norris into the thick […] The post F1 News: Lando Norris Rues “Silly” Race-Ending Crash With Pierre Gasly appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Autoweek.com

Why F1 Needs Michael Andretti

There are 10 teams currently on the F1 grid. Right now, the only American team is Haas. Andretti has already secured $200 million in funding, but according to existing owners, that may not be enough. It’s no secret that Michael Andretti, a former IndyCar and Formula 1 driver and current...
ESPN

Defiant Lewis Hamilton says piercing will stay

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he has no intention of removing his body piercing despite being given just a two-race exemption to resolve the issue. Hamilton said on Friday that he was prepared to be banned from racing in this weekend's Miami Grand Prix after governing body the FIA issued a reminder about safety regulations barring jewellery.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton makes Mercedes admission after more disappointment at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton fell silent on the radio following the Miami Grand Prix before admitting Mercedes are no closer to propelling him back to the front.Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position after he fell behind team-mate George Russell in the closing stages of Formula One’s first visit to Florida.Russell was able to take advantage of a late safety car period to stop for fresh rubber and pass his teammate.Hamilton is already 68 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and 23 points adrift of Russell, who has beaten him at the last four grands prix.“OK, Lewis,...
The Independent

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes ‘flying in the fog’ despite improvements in Miami

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says his team have been “flying in the fog” since the start of the season due to their difficulties with Formula One’s new car regulations.The team haven’t performed as most would have expected, only grabbing two podiums this campaign so far with no race wins. Mercedes did see some improvements at the last grand prix in Miami but Wolff admitted they still are a long way off from where they expected to be.“We have been [struggling] straight from the beginning, flying in the fog a little bit,” explained Wolff, per GP Fans. “And it is...
ESPN

Andretti receives direction on how to proceed with F1 bid

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. --  Michael Andretti walked through the Formula One paddock quite literally going door-to-door. He wants into the most exclusive club in motorsports and figured pleading his case to the current team bosses was his best shot. Andretti carried with him a white Miami Dolphins folder ...
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level”

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has admitted that he believes his driver Max Verstappen is a better driver than 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after now-teammate George Russell used his car last season to great success. Lewis Hamilton had to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix during 2021 because he caught COVID-19. The then-Williams driver Russell […] The post F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mick Schumacher Hits Sebastian Vettel During Miami Grand Prix [VIDEO]

The final laps of the Miami GP were manic, with Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher, and Esteban Ocon battling for the final points positions, as a 5-second penalty made Fernando Alonso in P8 vulnerable. Mick Schumacher – still yet to score points in F1 – did fantastically to defend from Ocon for several laps following the […] The post F1 News: Mick Schumacher Hits Sebastian Vettel During Miami Grand Prix [VIDEO] appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes Chief Considers Abandoning Sidepod-less Design For Barcelona GP

Toto Wolff has laid out the next steps for Mercedes, who are set to decide whether or not to abandon their sidepod-less design at the Spanish GP. Suggestions have been made that Mercedes could return to a more conventional sidepod design, with their current configuration seemingly too difficult to optimise. Speaking to the-race.com, Toto Wolff […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Chief Considers Abandoning Sidepod-less Design For Barcelona GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
