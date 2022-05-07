AG James, elected officials join Planned Parenthood rally at Nassau Courthouse

Attorney General Letitia James and other elected officials joined advocates Saturday for Planned Parenthood's "reproductive rights" rally at the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola.

Organizers said the rally was in response to the leaked document that showed that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Close to 100 Long Islanders protested the possible end of the nearly 50-year-old landmark decision.

"I just want to protect women's rights to make their own choice, and decide what they want to do with their own bodies," said Jesse Herbert, of Captree Island.

"And I say to those who want to take away women's rights, you ain't seen nothing yet," said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer.

About 26 states here in the U.S. are expected to ban abortions if the landmark case is overturned. New York is now considering adding abortion rights to the state constitution.

Connell Friel, of the Christian-based group American Family Association of New York, said abortions are a majority of the services Planned Parenthood provides and they want to cut off their funding.

"Abortion is their business. Period. They say other things. There are a lot of pro-life groups that have called Planned Parenthood clinics and asked for other health services. They refer them to other health facilities," Friel said.

But Gov. Kathy Hochul and James say New York will always be a place where abortion rights are protected and where abortion is safe and accessible.

Planned Parenthood officials said this could all have a huge impact on their funding.

"Nothing is safe. They are coming for birth control, marriage equality. They are coming for everything," said Melissa Centilles, of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.

Hochul said a bill to begin the process of making a constitutional amendment could be passed before the scheduled end of the legislative session on June 2.