Long Islanders buy cards, flowers for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts

Long Islanders gathered at card shops and garden centers Saturday to pick up last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

The aisle for Mother’s Day cards at Thriftway Card and Gift in Plainview was packed with people in the afternoon.

As well, shoppers flocked to Hick’s Nursery in Westbury to buy flowers ahead of the special day. Orchids and hydrangeas were popular picks.

Other popular gift ideas include gift cards and chocolates.

For more ideas, check out our Mother’s Day shopping guide.