Plainview, NY

Long Islanders buy cards, flowers for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Long Islanders gathered at card shops and garden centers Saturday to pick up last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

The aisle for Mother’s Day cards at Thriftway Card and Gift in Plainview was packed with people in the afternoon.

As well, shoppers flocked to Hick’s Nursery in Westbury to buy flowers ahead of the special day. Orchids and hydrangeas were popular picks.

Other popular gift ideas include gift cards and chocolates.

For more ideas, check out our Mother’s Day shopping guide.

News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey. Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon. She was seen driving away in a black Ford Fusion. Police say that the child, identified as...
SALEM, NJ
News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

