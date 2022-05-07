ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

More than 800 volunteers help clean up around Cuyahoga River

By Nadeen Abusada
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUoEU_0fWLqvc400

For the 33rd year in a row, more than 800 volunteers got together for another River Sweep cleaning in and around the Cuyahoga River.

“We have over 860 volunteers at 20 clean sites through four Cleveland neighborhoods, Garfield Heights and Cuyahoga Heights,” said Mera Cardenas, the executive director for Canalway Partners.

The sweep is put on by Canalway Partners once every year bringing out organizations from all over. One of the volunteers is Eddie Olshansky. He is the founder of Fish Trash, an organization that rents out free kayaks to anyone year-round as long as they pick up some trash while they are paddling. Days like today bring Eddie joy to see hundreds of people do the same thing.

“Days like this when we have so many people coming out here at once are super inspiring to me, like seeing the community come together,” said Olshansky.

But they don’t just clean the river, they also pick up trash from areas around it.

“Some people are along trails such as Mill Creek or Bochy Park. We have people along roadways on Quigley, West Third,” said Cardenas.

After cleaning for 33 years, Mera says that based on the amount of trash they find it shows what they're doing is working.

“Typically, we would find close to 1,000 tires in a year, but as the area has changed into more public spaces last year, we only found 100 tires. So, you can see the impact.

It’s clear there’s progress,” said Cardenas.

Though there’s still work to be done, she reminds everyone at home that you can also help keep the city clean.

“You can have an impact every day by picking up trash in your neighborhood when you when you are out for a walk," said Cardenas.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cuyahoga Heights, OH
City
Garfield Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Kayaks#Canalway Partners#Fish Trash
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

T-Rexes and giraffes and more, oh my. If you've been on a search for a home that doubles as a personal Jurassic Park, look no further than this Cleveland house (3553 Bosworth Road). For $162,000, this dinosaur/wildlife haven, which has 3 beds and 3 baths and statues in the front and back yards depicting creatures from the Triassic period and otherwise, could be yours.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Bojangles coming to Northeast Ohio with 10 new restaurants

CLEVELAND — At long last, Bojangles is finally, finally coming to Northeast Ohio. The legendary North Carolina-based chicken and biscuits chain has announced its intentions to open 10 new restaurants across the region. It's all part of the company's attempts to expand its presence in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, including its first-ever foray into the Buckeye State.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Metroparks native plant sale sold out

The plant sale is currently sold out. Stay with fox8.com for updates. CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks held a native plant sale in time for Mother’s Day and the start of Northeast Ohio’s lush, growing season. Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Beth Whitely spoke to FOX 8 News in the Morning on Monday about the benefits […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin County, Ohio, in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top two homes sold in Ohio’s largest county last month went for more than $3 million each. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases. Excluding transfers for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Elderly woman dies in Ashtabula house fire

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — An elderly woman has died after an Ashtabula home caught fire over the weekend. Ashtabula firefighters responded to a call around 2 p.m. on Sunday for a fire at the home at 3011 West 13th Street. They arrived to heavy smoke coming from the second floor and a report of a […]
ASHTABULA, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy