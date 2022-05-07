ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Heights, OH

Man stabbed to death in Maple Heights home

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jxche_0fWLqE6B00

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information on the stabbing death of a man in Maple Heights on Friday.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to 18119 Mapleboro Ave. for a report of a man stabbed, according to a release from Maple Heights police.

Police say they found the victim in the living room and he was taken to Marymount Hospital where he died.

A woman, who police say was at the residence, was detained and taken to the Maple Heights Police Department to speak with officers further.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Maple Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Maple Heights, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Found: Damon Williams

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2, but was reported found on April 27.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar#Violent Crime#Marymount Hospital#Fox 8 Cleveland
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy