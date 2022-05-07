ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Mail on Sunday exclusive: Keir Starmer's Beergate story blown apart by leaked memo

By Glen Owen
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Keir Starmer has been plunged into a full-scale leadership crisis after The Mail on Sunday obtained a secret Labour party document which appears to blow apart his version of events over 'Beergate'.

A confidential operational note, drawn up in the days before Sir Keir's notorious visit to Durham, reveals that the beer and curry gathering had been planned in advance.

The bombshell document, which was passed to this newspaper by a whistleblower, also calls into serious doubt Sir Keir's claim that he returned to work afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5I5f_0fWLpxLJ00
Keir Starmer has been plunged into a leadership crisis after The Mail on Sunday obtained a Labour party document which appears to blow apart his version of events over 'Beergate'

After an entry recording the 'dinner in Miners Hall' - and a note to 'arrange takeaway' from a local curry house - the document simply says: 'End of visit'.

The dramatic revelation follows the announcement by Durham Police on Friday that it was opening a fresh investigation into the event on April 30 last year, which took place when indoor socialising was illegal. The inquiry comes after a series of revelations in the Daily Mail.

The Labour leader - who is facing pressure from his party over his failure to make a significant UK-wide breakthrough in last week's local elections - called for Boris Johnson's resignation in January when Scotland Yard launched its inquiry into claims of No.10 lockdown-breaking, leading to accusations of hypocrisy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbSce_0fWLpxLJ00
A confidential operational note, drawn up in the days before Sir Keir's notorious visit to Durham, reveals that the beer and curry gathering (pictured) had been planned in advance

A Labour spokesperson said: 'Keir was working, a takeaway was made available in the kitchen, and he ate between work demands. No rules were broken.'

A Labour source said: 'During a fast-moving campaign, the op note doesn't always keep up with events so it would be wrong to assume that activities occurred at the times originally planned. For example, it's been documented that the takeaway was late.'

You can read the full explosive story - and see the damning documents - in tomorrow's Mail on Sunday or read it now at our new premium sister website The Mail+

The Mail+ is where subscribers can enjoy the Mail newspapers and our brilliant magazines every day - AND save nearly £20 a month on the print cover price

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail On Sunday#Uk#Beergate#Labour#Miners Hall#Durham Police#The Daily Mail#Scotland Yard
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘still an asset’, insists minister after Tories lose nearly 500 seats in local elections

Boris Johnson remains an electoral asset to the Conservatives, a cabinet minister has insisted, despite the Tories suffering a net loss of almost 500 seats in local elections across Great Britain.Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi urged Tory MPs not to move against the prime minister, despite rebel backbenchers saying the leadership issue “brought to a head” soon.“He is an asset, absolutely,” Mr Zahawi told Sky News. “If you look at the way that Boris cuts through in places like Nuneaton, places like Newcastle-under-Lyme, other parts of the country as well – Harrow in London.”In a message to Tory colleagues, he...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey

The Lib Dems will seize “Blue Wall” constituencies from Tory MPs, Sir Ed Davey has said, as he declared the party was “winning across the country again”.The Kingston and Surbiton MP hailed Lib Dem gains in council seats and claimed Conservatives were being dragged down by a “discredited” Prime Minister.Speaking in front of party activists on Wimbledon Common, Sir Ed said: “We are going to have a Liberal Democrat MP for Wimbledon at the next election.“And I think there are other places where we’re going to see Liberal Democrat success for the first time ever.“I’m really excited about the South...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ian Murray: Keir Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ after lockdown accusation

Shadow Scotland secretary Iain Murray said Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” after he announced he would resign if he is handed a fixed penalty notice for breaching lockdown rules last May.Speaking to BBC’s The Nine on Monday evening, Mr Murray, who represents Edinburgh South as Labour’s sole MP in Scotland, said that accusations had been levied at Sir Keir by “certain people in the media” and the Conservatives have been celebrating it all weekend.The interview came as Sir Keir was accused of breaking lockdown rules with colleagues by drinking beer and eating a takeaway curry after a...
U.K.
The Independent

Beergate: Labour ‘to present evidence to police proving Starmer didn’t break rules’

Labour has prepared a dossier of evidence it will hand over to police to prove Sir Keir Starmer worked beyond 1am on the night he was pictured drinking during lockdown, it has been reported. Sir Keir has vowed to resign as Labour leader if he is fined over a possible breach of Covid rules at the gathering in April 2021.The event at which Sir Keir and his team shared curry and beer in the constituency office of Mary Foy MP is being investigated by Durham Police - but Labour insists it cannot be compared with the parties held in...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Palace aides devise contingency plan for Her Majesty to deliver the Queen's Speech: Officials prepare 'discreet wheelchair route' for monarch, 96, to appear at opening of Parliament... aware she may still cancel at 11th hour

Buckingham Palace aides have devised a 'discreet wheelchair route' as part of a contingency plan for the Queen to appear at the opening of Parliament. The monarch, 96, is still determined to attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow as she faces missing it for only the third time. Her...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer considers pledge to resign if police find he broke Covid laws

Sir Keir Starmer is mulling with close allies whether to commit to resigning as Labour leader if he is issued with a fine by Durham police for a breach of Covid rules.The Independent understands the Labour leader will make a statement at 4pm, after cancelling a morning speech amid further questions of a beer-and-curry gathering in April 2021.Sir Keir, who has repeatedly called on Boris Johnson to resign after being issued with a fixed penalty notice over the Partygate scandal, has insisted he is “confident no rules were broken”.Despite initially deciding not take action when images of the Labour...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Labour believes Starmer can prove he did not break lockdown rules

Labour believes it can show Sir Keir Starmer did not break lockdown rules after the party leader vowed he would resign if he is fined by police.In a dramatic statement on Monday, Sir Keir said he would do the “right thing” if he was issued with a fixed penalty notice in relation to a gathering in Labour offices in Durham in April last year.The move was seen a huge gamble, placing his future in the hands of Durham Police after it was announced last week officers would reopen an investigation into the event where Sir Keir drank beer and ate...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy