Celebrate heroes on Free Comic Book Day

DC Comics and Marvel paid tribute to George Perez on Saturday after the comics legend died. When news about the 67-year-old broke, the comics community gathered to celebrate the life of a true legend in this industry. The two massive publishers had to commemorate Perez for the ways he's shaped both of their mythologies over the year. His pencils on The Avengers and DC's Justice League of America are absolutely iconic. Marvel is actually where he began his career under Rich Buckler on Marvel's Astonishing Tales. However, for a lot of fans the contributions to DC works like The New Teen Titans and Wonder Woman cannot be overstated. A lot of the modern approach to these characters can be traced back to the pages that Perez and his partners rendered. Check out what DC had to say upon news of his passing.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO