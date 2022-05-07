ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

City of Fargo to send 56,000 voting info leaflets to metro residents

By Ty Schonert
 3 days ago

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is sending over 56,000 leaflets to city residents' mailboxes across the metro area. The Fargo City Commission voted to mail the leaflets to Fargo residents for the 2022...

