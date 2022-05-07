ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Port Vale clinch play-off place and deny promoted Exeter the title

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VscDs_0fWLp9ja00

Exeter missed the chance to be crowned League Two champions as Port Vale secured a 1-0 win at St James Park to seal their place in the play-offs.

James Wilson scored the only goal of a game lacking in quality but Exeter will be left wondering what could have been as they turned in one of their worst performances of the season when a point would have seen them pip Forest Green to the title.

Exeter had the first chance with Matt Jay dragging a shot wide from 20 yards before the striker was denied what looked a certain goal when his flicked header was unbelievably saved by Aidan Stone diving to his left.

Jake Caprice’s cross almost caught out Stone, who tipped the ball behind for a corner.

But against the run of play – and with their first chance – Vale went in front on after 36 minutes.

Connor Hall delivered a fine cross which was nodded down by Jamie Proctor and Wilson lashed it in from 15 yards.

Offrande Zanzala saw a shot blocked shortly past the hour mark for the hosts, while Wilson fired straight at Cameron Dawson in the Exeter goal.

Caprice fired over and then straight at Stone from distance, but an off-form Exeter could not find the goal they needed to be crowned champions.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Jamie Proctor
Person
Cameron Dawson
Person
James Wilson
Person
Aidan Stone
Person
Matt Jay
Person
Jake Caprice
newschain

GCSE grades don’t count in apprenticeship performance, says Euan Blair

Euan Blair has said that a string of top grades at GCSE makes no difference to the performance of young people who finish apprenticeships through his company, Multiverse. Tony Blair’s son told a panel on the skills gap at the Times Education Summit that “we’ve had for a long time the obsession with academics as a kind of marker of potential and talent”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Empty shops to be made available under plans to revive high streets

Landlords will have to make shops that have been vacant for more than a year available to prospective tenants under plans to revitalise struggling town centres. Unlocking new powers for local authorities to bring empty premises back into use and instigate rental auctions of vacant commercial properties in town centres and on high streets has been included in the Queen’s Speech.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St James Park#Pip Forest Green#Stone
newschain

Tweaked legacy prosecution proposals met with opposition

A move to tweak a plan to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles-related crime has been met with opposition. There was outrage last year when the Government unveiled proposals to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles offences. The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill appears to have been tweaked...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

More powers for tech regulator to boost competition proposed

Plans to empower a new competition regulator with the ability to stop tech giants abusing their dominant position have been included in the Queen’s Speech. The Government’s draft Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill would boost the Digital Markets Unit (DMU), giving it broader powers to enforce pro-competition rules on larger social media platforms and search engines such as Facebook and Google.
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy