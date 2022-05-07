Jack Payne scores twice as Swindon seal play-off spot

Swindon sealed a League Two play-off place in style as a 3-0 victory at Walsall – the Robins’ fourth successive win – secured sixth spot.

Harry McKirdy’s early opener, his 19th league goal of the season, set them on their way before a Jack Payne double, one from the penalty spot, set up a two-legged semi-final with Port Vale.

Swindon led after just three minutes as Mandela Egbo’s superb solo run took him through on goal and although his shot was blocked, McKirdy drilled the loose ball into the top corner from 15 yards.

The Robins doubled their lead in the 25th minute as Payne surged forward unchallenged before lashing a superb strike high into the roof of the net from 20 yards.

Swindon added a third in first-half stoppage time as a clean-through McKirdy was brought down by Donervon Daniels – who received a booking – and Payne fired the penalty into the bottom corner.

Walsall attempted to salvage a second-half consolation but Emmanuel Osadebe fired a free-kick just wide and Brendan Kiernan rattled the bar late on as the Saddlers finished 16th.

