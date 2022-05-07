ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bonnyrigg beat 10-man Cowdenbeath to take commanding lead in play-off final

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGuWR_0fWLp1fm00

Bonnyrigg scored two first-half goals against the 10 men of Cowdenbeath to help take a commanding 3-0 lead into the second leg of their League Two play-off final.

The match swung against the visitors just after the half-hour mark when Harvey Swann picked up a second yellow card for lunging in on Dean Brett.

It did not take long for the non-league hosts to make use of the man advantage when Sean Brown bundled over from close range.

Bonnyrigg then doubled their lead just before the break courtesy of Neil Martyniuk from the penalty spot after Callum Connolly was brought down inside the area.

And the hosts ensured they would take a healthy advantage into the return leg when Dean Brett was left unmarked at the back post before nodding home to make it three.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
newschain

Callum Davidson: Premiership survival would match Saints’ historic cup double

Callum Davidson believes cinch Premiership survival would be just as big an achievement as St Johnstone’s historic cup double last season. The Perth club stunned Scottish football in February 2021 by winning the League Cup for the first time with a 1-0 final win over Livingston, before then adding Scottish Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Hibernian.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Brett
Person
Callum Connolly
Person
Sean Brown
newschain

Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care after Badminton Horse Trials fall

European individual eventing champion Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital after falling from her horse during the Badminton Horse Trials. Wilson, who is based in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, fell towards the end of her cross-country round with JL Dublin on Saturday. British Equestrian said that...
ANIMALS
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Close Range#Yellow Card#Cowdenbeath#League Two
newschain

Injury scare for Emma Raducanu as back issue forces Rome retirement

Emma Raducanu’s French Open preparations suffered a setback as she was forced to retire from her first-round match at the Internazionali BNL D’Italia. A niggling back issue, which hampered her at the Madrid Open last week, once again put paid to her chances as she struggled through 11 games against Bianca Andreescu.
SPORTS
newschain

Access to cash protected and scam victims to be helped under new law

People will continue to be able to easily access their cash and scam victims will be better protected under measures promised in the Financial Services and Markets Bill. The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) will be able to require banks to reimburse authorised push payment (APP) scam losses, totalling hundreds of millions of pounds each year, under the legislation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

More powers for tech regulator to boost competition proposed

Plans to empower a new competition regulator with the ability to stop tech giants abusing their dominant position have been included in the Queen’s Speech. The Government’s draft Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill would boost the Digital Markets Unit (DMU), giving it broader powers to enforce pro-competition rules on larger social media platforms and search engines such as Facebook and Google.
ECONOMY
newschain

Seasonal H1N1 virus ‘may have descended from Spanish flu strain’

The seasonal human flu virus called H1N1 – or swine flu – may have descended from the 1918 Spanish flu strain, new research suggests. The findings are based on the analysis of samples collected in Europe during the 1918 pandemic, which was the deadliest respiratory pandemic of the 20th century and killed 50-100 million people.
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy