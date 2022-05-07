Today’s NWA USA: Ricky Morton in Action

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.

