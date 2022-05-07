Today’s NWA USA: Ricky Morton in Action

Somone recently took a swing at 6ix9ine in a Miami club, and it was caught on camera. Last night (April 27), 6ix9ine showed up at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami. As he was leaving around 2 a.m., someone hit the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant with a sucker punch. In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Tekashi and his security detail are seen filing out of the club. As the rapper passes one intrepid clubgoer, the guy takes a swing at 6ix9ine. The punch appears to connect with the back of 6ix9ine's head before Tekashi's security guard can react. After the punch is thrown, the scene becomes chaotic.
Comments / 0