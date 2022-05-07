ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s NWA USA: Ricky Morton in Action

By Jeffrey Harris
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the livestream below. Here’s the...

Cody Rhodes Comments On Young Fan Jumping The Barricade At WWE Event

After this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown went off the air, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the dark match main event. Following the match, Rhodes met with people at ringside and a young fan ended up jumping the barricade in an effort to get a picture with Rhodes. Rhodes said the following in regards to a video that was published on Twitter:
WWE News: Indy Talent At WM Backlash, Bron Breakker Talks About Being The Future, First-Look At Miz & Mrs.

– A number of independent wrestlers were backstage at last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash and posted photos of their time at the event on their social media, as seen below:. – In a video posted on the official WWE YouTube, NXT star Bron Breakker talks about being the future his family legacy and more with Montez Ford in WWE Grit & Glory, presented by Chevy Silverado:
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Newport, KY (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for the next two weeks of programming on AXS TV, as well as episodes of BTI. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * BTI – Before the Impact (May 12): Ace Austin def. Aiden Prince. * BTI – Before the...
NEWPORT, KY
Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Host Brooke Burke Slams Current Host Tyra Banks

Brooke Burke didn't hold back when it came to her opinion of Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars. The former Mirrorball winner and DWTS host from 2010 to 2013 said she didn't think the dance competition series was the place for a "diva" to be hosting when asked about Banks' performance during the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.
Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
Alexa Bliss Gets Married Over The Weekend

Wedding Bells are ringing! According to People magazine, Alexa Bliss married her long-time sweetheart, musician Ryan Cabrera, over the weekend. Their wedding was “very non-traditional,” “rockstar” and self-described as “the s–tshow.”. The couple was interviewed two weeks prior to their wedding; below are some...
6ix9ine Gets Sucker Punched in Club – Watch

Somone recently took a swing at 6ix9ine in a Miami club, and it was caught on camera. Last night (April 27), 6ix9ine showed up at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami. As he was leaving around 2 a.m., someone hit the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant with a sucker punch. In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Tekashi and his security detail are seen filing out of the club. As the rapper passes one intrepid clubgoer, the guy takes a swing at 6ix9ine. The punch appears to connect with the back of 6ix9ine's head before Tekashi's security guard can react. After the punch is thrown, the scene becomes chaotic.
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
(Photo) Cody Rhodes Left WrestleMania Backlash With Nasty Bruises on His Back

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE's WrestleMania Backlash against Seth Rollins, the opponent he faced in his shocking WWE Return at WrestleMania. The two tore the house down and started off Backlash in style, and it's going to be difficult for any match on the card to top it. It did take a physical toll on Rhodes, as you can witness firsthand in a new photo shared on Twitter. The photo, which you can see below, shows Rhodes' back and face, and his back looks pretty rough after the back and forth with Rollins. You can check out the post below.
Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off From WWE

Charlotte Flair is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash event in Providence, R.I on Sunday night. On the broadcast, WWE did an injury angle to give Flair an out of storylines. Fightful...
