ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, OH

5K raises money for community health programs

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRYH7_0fWLojle00

Gloomy weather did not stop Saturday morning’s Hustle for HealthSource Color 5K in Milford.

The 5K raises money for the HealthSource Foundation's More Than Medicine program — which is part of community health center HealthSource of Ohio.

More Than Medicine provides emergency healthy meal kits for those who lack access to healthy food and purchases books to promote early childhood literacy. It also helps patients who cannot afford prescriptions or lack transportation to medical appointments.

The 5K, which had hundreds of people sign up this year, has not been held in person for years due to COVID-19.

“We're just so thankful to see faces and get back to a new normal,” said Jen Patrick with HealthSource of Ohio. “We’re so happy.”

Heather Moore came out to run the 5K to get some exercise with friends.

“We’re really into fitness,” Moore said. “We work out together as a group.”

The mission is also personal to Moore. She has relied on the health center the past few years during and after a difficult pregnancy.

“I mean, basically, they saved my life,” she said. “I was a severe diabetic while I was pregnant, and so I was there a lot and they helped me have all the resources I needed to deliver a healthy baby and to recover.”

You can find more information about the foundation and how to support it here.

RELATED
Annual Turkeyfoot Trot 5K raises more than $30,000
Flying Pig weekend returned to Cincinnati with more than 27,000 runners

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Kentucky Gives Day: Nonprofits ask for help

Tuesday is Kentucky's tenth annual Kentucky Gives Day. The 258 nonprofits taking part this year are helping support various community needs, including children, the arts, the environment and more. Several local organizations are taking part, including the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Milford, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Alabama Now

Health care professionals — including medical clinics in Alabama — charged with illegally distributing 5 million pain pills

Health care professionals across the eastern half of the United States, including doctors, a dentist, a nurse and medical clinic operators, have been charged with illegally distributing prescriptions for more than 5 million pain pills, federal authorities said Wednesday. Fourteen defendants were accused of crimes including illegally obtaining painkillers for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health Center#Fitness#Charity#Than Medicine#Healthsource
10TV

Columbus church members give back to Mother Earth on Mother's Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of a Columbus church celebrated Mother's Day by giving back to Mother Earth. World Mission Society Church of God marked the day by cleaning up parts of South Nelson Road and East Livingston Avenue with volunteers from Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The group said the goal was to share the love of a mother on Mother's Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

The trouble with telehealth prescriptions

Mental telehealth startups such as Cerebral and Done Health are coming under increased scrutiny for the way they prescribe drugs with a high potential for abuse like Adderall. Driving the news: Cerebral announced quality and safety changes on Wednesday, telling clinicians it will stop prescribing Adderall and other controlled substances to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder for new patients.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Charities
MLB

Reds, St. E's & Duke refurbish, dedicate community ballpark

The Reds Community Fund, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the Duke Energy Foundation partnered for a day-long service project at Memorial Park and Lemker Field in Ludlow, Ky., on Thursday. The volunteer project culminated with the dedication of Lemker Field at St. Elizabeth Ball Park, celebrating a major renovation more than two years in the making.
LUDLOW, KY
MedicalXpress

Neonatal intensive care unit works to save the tiniest patients

To Lizet and Francisco Robles' delight, the ultrasound showed their third child was going to be a girl. After having two boys, the family hoped to round out their family with a daughter. It looked like their wish was going to be granted. "We were excited, and everything was perfectly...
HEALTH SERVICES
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Turpin's diversity day will not happen this year

Turpin High School's diversity day will not happen this year, according to a weekly news letter shared with all Forest Hills School District students and staff. Earlier this month, the school board voted to put the event on hold after deciding it will no longer happen during school hours.
CINCINNATI, OH
MedicalXpress

The racial gap in completed doctor visits disappeared in 2020 as telemedicine availability rose

Historically, there has been racial inequity when it comes to primary care appointments, which are vital for managing and preventing chronic disease. But as COVID-19 struck the United States in 2020 and telemedicine availability rose sharply, gaps in access disappeared for Black patients at Penn Medicine, new research shows. And even once "normal" in-office appointments returned, the historic inequities stayed erased, indicating that telemedicine wasn't just a stopgap solution but a potential long-term tool for equity. These findings, from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, were published in Telemedicine and e-Health.
HEALTH SERVICES
Doctor Steven Ghim

Why See Your General Dentist as Regularly as Your Primary Care Doctor?

Serious question for you: if you had to choose between going to your primary care doctor and your dentist, which one would you pick?. If you said you’d ditch your dentist, then you’re not alone. People tend to be comparative when they think about their health, putting their providers in a sort of hierarchy of importance. But oral health and general health are tightly linked, and seeing your dentist regularly should have the same priority level as seeing your physician.
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy