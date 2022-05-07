Capitals vs. Panthers Game 3 Thread

Tony DeAngelo wasn’t able to keep himself composed and collected in the third period of Sunday’s Hurricanes-Bruins game at TD Garden. DeAngelo was sent to the penalty box for an egregious cross-check across the face of Curtis Lazar. The Carolina defenseman didn’t take his punishment quietly, as he proceeded to punch and shove Lazar near the Hurricanes’ net before he skated around chirping with his helmet off.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO