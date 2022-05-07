Capitals vs. Panthers Game 3 Thread

Tony DeAngelo wasn’t able to keep himself composed and collected in the third period of Sunday’s Hurricanes-Bruins game at TD Garden. DeAngelo was sent to the penalty box for an egregious cross-check across the face of Curtis Lazar. The Carolina defenseman didn’t take his punishment quietly, as he proceeded to punch and shove Lazar near the Hurricanes’ net before he skated around chirping with his helmet off.
The Boston Bruins are going to be without their best defenseman on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list after testing positive. The NHL only tests players that have symptoms of the virus now so he's definitely going through it. The Bruins...
Tony DeAngelo didn’t stop poking the bear Monday, one day after the Hurricanes defenseman tried unsuccessfully to rattle the Bruins’ cages in Boston’s 5-2 win over Carolina at TD Garden. DeAngelo lost his composure Sunday, engaging in extracurriculars that only seemed to work in Boston’s favor as...
The Colorado Avalanche have announced that they have recalled goaltender Justus Annunen from their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. This move comes in the wake of the eye injury starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper suffered in game three against the Nashville Predators. Although coach Jared Bednar said after the game that...
The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will have two preseason matchups at Abu Dhabi in October, marking the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf. The two exhibitions will take place Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu...
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were dealt some last-minute adversity before Game 4 at TD Garden on Sunday as Charlie McAvoy was ruled out a half hour before puck drop because the star defenseman landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow defenseman Hampus Lindholm already had been ruled...
As Matt Groh said after Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Tyquan Thornton is fast. When you read about Thornton, the Patriots’ second-round pick, one word is used more than any other to describe the 21-year-old receiver: speed. And the Baylor product’s speed absolutely shows up on film, as Thornton’s legs seemingly helped him make at least one high-end play in all of the Bears’ 14 games last season.
Comments / 0