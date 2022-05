The Colorado Avalanche have dominated the first three games of the series and will look to complete the first-round sweep of the Nashville Predators on Monday night. This has been one of the more lopsided first-round NHL Playoffs matchups we’ve seen, despite Game 2 going to overtime. Colorado’s high-octane offense has smothered Nashville from start to finish, and will look to finish the job in Game 4. We’re back with our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction and pick for Game 4 on Monday.

