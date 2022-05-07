ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are beginning to rise amidst full sunshine this morning and the risk for frost formation is diminishing. The frost advisory will expire on time at 8 AM EDT this morning.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau The National Weather Service in Bismarck ND has issued a Flood Warning for the Souris River near Westhope affecting Bottineau County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Westhope area. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Westhope. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1414.0 feet, Water is almost valley-wide. The area flooded is grass covered and no buildings are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1414.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue a gradual rise to 1414.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 1414.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1414.7 feet on 05/17/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Tekoa, La Crosse, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. For the Minnesota River...including Montevideo, Dawson, Granite Falls HWY 212, Morton, New Ulm, Mankato, Henderson MN19, Jordan, Savage...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Low lying areas and some roads along the river begin flooding, along with some basements of houses along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8 feet on 04/08/1993.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Louis The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri Meramec River near Arnold. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Arnold. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 28.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 am Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Meramec River Arnold 24.0 28.0 24.8 22.3 20.9 19.5 18.6
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD INTO THIS EVENING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN POCONOS Relative humidity levels will drop to between 15 to 25 percent through this afternoon along with northeast winds gusting to around 25 mph at times. These very dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread through this afternoon in the southern Poconos where the green up has just started. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit their website.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Camden; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD INTO THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY Relative humidity levels will drop to between 20 to 25 percent through this afternoon, away from the coast, along with northeast winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph at times. These very dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread through this afternoon, primarily in the pine barrens of central to southern New Jersey where the green up has just started. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. This statement has been issued in coordination with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions peaking through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide is around 345 PM this afternoon and 4 AM Wednesday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 10 Minor 11/04 AM 5.2 1.5 2.2 9 None 11/04 PM 4.9 1.2 1.8 9 None 12/04 AM 4.0 0.3 1.1 7-8 None 12/05 PM 4.0 0.3 0.4 6 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 AM 2.6 1.4 1.9 3 Minor 10/04 PM 2.5 1.3 1.9 3 Minor 11/04 AM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 11/05 PM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 12/04 AM 2.0 0.8 1.3 3 None 12/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 2-3 None
DARE COUNTY, NC

