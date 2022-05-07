ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Helena, AR
State
Tennessee State
County
Mississippi County, AR
City
Osceola, AR
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#Weather Gov Memphis
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise this morning, thus the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on northwest-to-southeast oriented roads, like Highway 64 and 87 from Raton to Clayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and smoke will drop the visibility below 1 mile at times in dust-prone locations, and immediately to the northeast of wildfires.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are now rising out of the 30s and will continue to rise through the morning. Therefore, the frost advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 7 AM.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 445 PM CDT. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Horton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River at Taberville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 29.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Monday was 29.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Hardin 25.0 26.1 25.6 25.4 25.1 24.8 24.4
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Tekoa, La Crosse, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. For the Minnesota River...including Montevideo, Dawson, Granite Falls HWY 212, Morton, New Ulm, Mankato, Henderson MN19, Jordan, Savage...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Low lying areas and some roads along the river begin flooding, along with some basements of houses along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8 feet on 04/08/1993.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD INTO THIS EVENING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN POCONOS Relative humidity levels will drop to between 15 to 25 percent through this afternoon along with northeast winds gusting to around 25 mph at times. These very dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread through this afternoon in the southern Poconos where the green up has just started. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit their website.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy