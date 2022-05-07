Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD INTO THIS EVENING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN POCONOS Relative humidity levels will drop to between 15 to 25 percent through this afternoon along with northeast winds gusting to around 25 mph at times. These very dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread through this afternoon in the southern Poconos where the green up has just started. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit their website.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO