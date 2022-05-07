Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. For the Minnesota River...including Montevideo, Dawson, Granite Falls HWY 212, Morton, New Ulm, Mankato, Henderson MN19, Jordan, Savage...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Low lying areas and some roads along the river begin flooding, along with some basements of houses along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8 feet on 04/08/1993.
