ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Ken Gilmore named 2022 Administrator of the Year

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1je6i3_0fWLnjjR00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The principal of Ridgely Elementary School Ken Gilmore has been named the Horace Mann Administrator of the Year.

According to officials, Gilmore retires this year after 35 years as an educator. He will receive $500 and a crystal award.

Gilmore was made aware of the news at Ridgely on Friday, followed by a schoolwide celebration including staff and students.

Administrator the Year finalists were Karon Durrett and Cody Trigg. Each will receive $250.

Horace Mann has sponsored the Educator of the Year program since its inception in 1988. Horace Mann is the largest national multiline insurance company focusing on educators’ financial needs. It provides auto and homeowners insurance, retirement annuities, life insurance and other financial solutions. Founded by educators for educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Sheriff announces scholarship winner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff Jim Root and the Illinois Sheriff’s Association recently announced the winner of the ISA Scholarship for Macon County. The winner is Alyse Carey from Eisenhower High School. Alyse will be attending Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville in the fall. Since 1980, the Illinois Sheriff’s Association has awarded scholarships […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
I-Rock 93.5

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
WCIA

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

The disappearance of Alabama correctional officer Vicky White and her apparent plot to help inmate Casey White escape from jail has mesmerized true crime fans across the nation. Here is what we know about the case.
ALABAMA STATE
WCIA

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man killed in overnight shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old Decatur man has died following a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to the area of North Witt and East William Streets at 10 p.m. for a report of multiple shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the man in an alley off William with an apparent gunshot wound. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur man speaks up after a violent week

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Shemuel Sanders has been working to help end gun violence for years now.He’s been putting together events for the community, reaching out to youth, and providing resources.That’s because Sanders said every time he hears about violence in any community it brings back memories of when it affected him. Sanders said, “Every […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace Mann
WCIA

Firefighters respond to morning fire, rescue cats and dog

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were dispatched to a location on South 16th Street at around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday in response to a report of smoke coming from the windows of a residence. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw black smoke and found a fire in the kitchen area inside the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

ISP: Woman killed in car crash on I-74

UPDATE (4PM 5/7/22) Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the woman who died in the crash was Jasmine J. Alexander-Jordan. The coroner said Alexander-Jordan died from blunt force injuries that she received when she was ejected from her car during the crash. Toxicology results are pending. The crash is still under investigation. CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police: Suspect broke bullet-proof bank window; damaged 2 other businesses

(NEXSTAR) A 35-year-old Davenport suspect accused of breaking a bullet-proof window in a Davenport bank – along with other damage – is behind bars. Andrew Forest Jr. faces charges of first-, second- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records say. The first two charges are felonies, and the third is a serious misdemeanor. In an incident […]
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Ridgely Elementary School#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Macon County coroner identifies woman killed in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a 25-year-old woman killed in a shooting on Monday night. In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said Shyann S. Foster was pronounced dead at her home near North Walnut Grove Avenue and West Grand Avenue. Officers said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for ‘Dave Benton Crime Fighter Award’ winner

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for an individual who embodies the crime-fighting spirit of former board member and WCIA anchor Dave Benton. That Champaign County resident would receive the “Dave Benton Crime Fighter Award.” In a news release, Crime Stoppers officials said, “The intent is to recognize an individual […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Arrest warrant issued for man after woman killed in Monday night shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An arrest warrant has just been issued for a 29-year-old man who is a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Darius R. Coffie is facing a first degree murder charge. According to police officers, 25-year-old Shyann S. Foster was shot and killed at her home near North Walnut […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Danville Police search for missing woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are looking for a missing woman and they need your help to find her. Officers said Abbie Brandenburg was last seen around 8 p.m. on May 5. They stated traffic cameras caught her going north over Lake Vermilion on the Denmark Road Bridge. “She has been having some mental […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (5-9-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Monday including Unity baseball’s 11-6 win over Olympia to remain unbeaten in Illini Prairie Conference play. BASEBALL Unity 11, Olympia 6 Salt Fork 15, Iroquois West 0 F/4 Tri-County 6, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5 Milford 12, Watseka 2 SOFTBALL St. Joseph-Ogden 14, […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

Decatur Public Schools to host summer sign-up event

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you or someone you know have a child in Decatur? If so, there is a one-stop-shop coming up for those looking to register their children for summer programs. On May 19, Decatur Public Schools is teaming up with members of the community to provide sign-up opportunities for summer programs. Some […]
DECATUR, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois to fly flags half-staff for fallen deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced that all person or entities covered by theIllinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen deputy Nicholas Weist of the Knox County Police Department on May 7. Deputy Weist was killed in the line of duty on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy