California residents learn tips for keeping a drought-resistant landscape

By Megan Telles, Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

Many people living in California are having trouble managing their gardens and lawns during the state’s devastating drought.

Homeowners got to learn some new ways to keep their gardens and landscapes in tip top shape during a garden tour hosted by the Moulton Niguel Water District .

The self-guided tour directed people to homes across the area to see how each homeowner has transformed their yard into a drought-resistant landscape.

Some tips for homeowners looking to make their yard better suited for drought conditions include:

  • Replace grass lawns with California native plants
  • Check your sprinkler system to monitor for leaks and runoff
  • Contact your local water district to see if there are any rebates for water efficient devices

For more tips and information about being drought resilient, click here .

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 7, 2022.

