Pair found shot in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man shot three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park Friday says 23-year-old Dakotah Earley remains on life support and is still listed in critical condition as of Sunday, according to the family's GoFundMe. He has undergone two surgeries and has another one scheduled for Saturday. Doctors believe more surgeries will be required but unclear when they will occur. "We ARE NOT and WILL not lose hope or faith for Dakotah. Please continue to pray for him and over the team who is working with him, as well as the detectives," the family said.Earley was walking on Wayne Avenue...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO