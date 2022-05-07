ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boom! “Doctor Strange” Takes Record $90 Mil Opening, Heads for $200 Mil Weekend

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel-Disney blockbuster took in $54 mil Friday night, making its opening total $90 mil including previews. The total should be around $200 million. The first “Doctor Strange” did a fraction...

TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Showbiz411

“SNL” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Arcade Fire Sets No Ratings Records

Yikes. I know “The Simpsons” isn’t getting ratings. But “SNL” is having its own troubles. On Saturday they had the star of a movie that made $187 million over the weekend– Benedict Cumberbatch. They also have a beloved rock band, Arcade Fire. And still that did nothing to light up the TV sets.
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
Showbiz411

Anna Wintour’s “Med Ball” Shuts Down “Colbert” As Jon Batiste Passes COVID to Host

Stephen Colbert can blame Anna Wintour’s “Med Ball” for shutting down his show all week. Last week, Colbert’s bandleader, Grammy winner Jon Batiste, tested positive for COVID after performing at the Met Ball Gala. Now it seems Batiste may have passed the COVID to Stephen Colbert. The show announced on Twitter this afternoon that COlbert is experiencing a recurrence of COVID.
Showbiz411

Tony Nominations Snub Big Stars Daniel Craig, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, All of “Funny Girl”

The 2022 Tony Awards nominations are out, and so are most of the big stars bringing people to Broadway. There is ONE nomination for the revival of “Funny Girl” — just one, for Jared Grimes, who tap dances his way into our hearts. No Beanie Feldstein or Ramin Karimloo or the show. Ditto “Plaza Suite” with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. (The latter show got one nod, for costume design.)
Showbiz411

Tony Awards Headscratcher: 10 Noms for “Paradise Square” Even Though Criminal Produced It, Critics Hated It

The Tony Awards gave 10 nominations including Best Musical to “Paradise Square.”. The critics hated it. The producer is a famous criminal. Producer Garth Drabinsky, where do we start? Convicted and sent to prison in 2009 for fraud and forgery in Canada. He was disbarred from the Canada Bar Association. This was after he bankrupted his company, Livent, to the tune of $338 million.
