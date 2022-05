GREENWOOD - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a hammer threat Sunday afternoon at an Interstate 80 interchange near Greenwood. Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol responded on a dispatch that the man fled the area heading north on Highway 63 on foot. Officers searched the area where a foot pursuit occurred near the I-80 Raceway. A man entered the raceway and ran to the west grand stands where a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper was able to deploy a taser and subject was taken into custody.

GREENWOOD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO