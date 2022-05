Carlos Alcaraz has proven his immense talent and skills again in Madrid this week. A teenager is through to his second Masters 1000 final of the season and will become world no. 6 on Monday thanks to those 600 points. Carlos became the first player with victories over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same clay-court tournament and the youngest with wins over both legends.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO