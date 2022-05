Zendaya brought Disney’s Cinderella to life at the 2019 Met Gala. So, with the Euphoria star skipping this year’s event, it was up to Emily Ratajkowski to bring the fairy tale vibes, albeit inadvertently. Emily, 30, had switched out of the Versace look she wore at the Met Gala for a chartreuse mini dress. She complimented the look with some chunky, hot pink heels – but they may have been a bit too chonky for the model. As she arrived at The Mark Hotel for an after-party, she lost one of the pumps as she hit the red carpet.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO