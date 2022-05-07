ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested for punching police officer in the face, another arrested on gun charges

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 3 days ago
(Nick Papantonis)

TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested overnight after being involved in a fight with police in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa police said they responded to a fight involving a group a women around 1:30 a.m. near 2nd and Detroit.

Police said when they detained one of the women, two men Tyjuan and Lajuan Tomlin walked up and started threatening police officers if they didn’t release one of the women.

Officers said they gave commands to the two men to stop threatening officers and leave the area.

Tyjuan then resisted arrest and punched an officer in the face when he was being taken into custody, police said.

Tyjuan had a loaded gun and Lajuan tried to push through officers blocking him from getting to where Tyjuan was being arrested and Lajuan was pepper sprayed, police said.

Police said Lajuan raised his shirt to wipe his face and police were able to see a gun and it was loaded.

Tyjuan was arrested on charges related to felony threatening a violent act, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery on police, possession of firearm while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and public Intoxication.

Lajuan was currently subject to a protective order and police said that prohibits him from possessing firearms.

Lajuan was arrested on charges related to possession of firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful carry of firearm, carry firearm while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

©2022 Cox Media Group

CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

