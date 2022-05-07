Man arrested for punching police officer in the face, another arrested on gun charges

(Nick Papantonis)

TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested overnight after being involved in a fight with police in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa police said they responded to a fight involving a group a women around 1:30 a.m. near 2nd and Detroit.

Police said when they detained one of the women, two men Tyjuan and Lajuan Tomlin walked up and started threatening police officers if they didn’t release one of the women.

Officers said they gave commands to the two men to stop threatening officers and leave the area.

Tyjuan then resisted arrest and punched an officer in the face when he was being taken into custody, police said.

Tyjuan had a loaded gun and Lajuan tried to push through officers blocking him from getting to where Tyjuan was being arrested and Lajuan was pepper sprayed, police said.

Police said Lajuan raised his shirt to wipe his face and police were able to see a gun and it was loaded.

Tyjuan was arrested on charges related to felony threatening a violent act, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery on police, possession of firearm while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and public Intoxication.

Lajuan was currently subject to a protective order and police said that prohibits him from possessing firearms.

Lajuan was arrested on charges related to possession of firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful carry of firearm, carry firearm while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

