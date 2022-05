Sometimes, a play is just so bad that even the opposing broadcaster can't help but let the expletives fly. During the first inning of Monday's Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians contest at Guaranteed Rate Field, White Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets gifted the visitors a run by muffing Owen Miller's routine fly ball. Guardians broadcaster Rick Manning obviously couldn't believe what he was seeing, because the shocked color commentator's only response to the play was blurting out "Are you shitting me?" on air.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO