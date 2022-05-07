ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

City of Fargo to send 56,000 voting info leaflets to metro residents

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is sending over 56,000 leaflets to city residents' mailboxes across the metro area. The Fargo City Commission voted to mail the leaflets to Fargo residents for the 2022...

www.am1100theflag.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

City of West Fargo Public Works urging residents to switch sump pumps to discharge outside

(West Fargo, ND) -- Due to the recent rainfall, the Public Works Department is experiencing an overload in the sewer system and is urging residents to switch sump pumps to discharge outside as soon as possible. Sump pumps discharging outside help to ensure the sewer system is not overwhelmed during major rain events, which can lead to sewage backup in properties and partially treated sewage water emptying into the Sheyenne River.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sewer system in city of West Fargo "overwhelmed"

(West Fargo, ND) -- The Director of Operations for the City of West Fargo is reminding homeowners to make sure their sump pumps are switched to discharge outside the house. He says with the recent rainfall, the city sewer system is "overwhelmed". "So on average this time of year, as...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Flooding in the FM metro; Abortion advocates protest & an “overwhelmed” sewer system

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Flooded streets like this all around the FM metro. The areas hit the hardest, and the latest on the forecast. People wearing purple buttons are asking the state of Minnesota to invest billions into child care, and how area stores are reporting shortages when it comes to baby formula.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

City Commission candidate Anna Johnson says representation key moving forward in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- One Fargo City Commission candidate is talking job growth and equal representation as her key pillars in the upcoming June 2022 elections. Anna Johnson, a touted local artist and businesswoman, talked with WDAY Midday about her push for one of the two open seats in the commission, and why she should get your vote to fill one of them.
FARGO, ND
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
NBCMontana

Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate dies

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Democratic Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate has died. The family of 62-year-old Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg in a statement Saturday said he died at home on Friday night. No cause was given. The Montana Democratic Party in a statement said Sweeny was "a...
MONTANA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it

Four months after a nonprofit called Somali TV Minnesota — a YouTube channel with 170,000 subscribers — endorsed his campaign, Sen. Omar Fateh introduced a bill that would give the nonprofit a half million dollars in state funding to provide arts and cultural programming. The post A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ilhan Omar Bags DFL Endorsement In Bid For Re-Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar won the endorsement Saturday of the DFL party in her bid to win re-election in Minnesota’s 5th District, according to a campaign statement. “I share the DFL’s belief that democracy starts at the grassroots, and I’m incredibly proud that we again won the party’s endorsement through a people-powered process,” said the second-term congresswoman, in a statement. “We’ve broken turnout records in each of our elections. Now we’re going to fire up the base and get every single voter in the 5th District out to the polls to make sure we re-elect our Governor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF School Board declares emergency

The Grand Forks School Board last night declared an emergency to help expedite repairs to Schroeder Middle School. Heavy rains and snow are being blamed for damaging roof trusses over parts of the structure that date back to 1960. According to a staff report the bulk of the damage involves the Family Consumer Sciences lab…classroom…and conference room.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Road crack sealing scheduled to begin Monday in West Fargo

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Works crews will begin sealing cracks in roads Monday, May 9. The work should be complete by the end of June. Crews will complete work according to the maintenance zone schedule and weather conditions. During the maintenance zone day of the week, residents...
WEST FARGO, ND
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walks back COVID "after action" report plans

In mid-March, as COVID-19 cases fell to some of the lowest levels in months, Gov. Tim Walz touted plans for a COVID "after action" report.The findings, which he said could be released by the end of the month, would serve as a "playbook for future administrations and future Minnesotans" for how to respond to future waves.Yes, but: After Axios followed up and asked for an update or copy of the report, aides walked back the claims and said there isn't a "specific document."What they're saying now: "Work to review the State's COVID response and prepare for a future surge is ongoing," Walz press secretary Claire Lancaster wrote in an email. "State agencies are constantly assessing what has worked and what hasn't. This is an ongoing process, rather than a specific document."Worth noting: It's not the first time the governor has had to revise on-the-record comments. In the days following George Floyd's murder, he falsely claimed that 80% of protesters were from out of state.Walz's allies, and the governor himself, have downplayed premature or false statements as the DFL lawmaker "getting over his skis."
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesotans could get refund from TurboTax settlement

(St. Paul, MN) -- Some Minnesota taxpayers will be getting refunds after the state reached a settlement with TurboTax. The tax planning provider was accused of pointing people toward their paid services despite advertising a free edition. Up to 60-thousand low-income Minnesota residents will qualify for refunds. The payments are...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo details plan for new firefighter headquarters

(West Fargo, ND) -- Construction on the new West Fargo Fire Department headquarters is now officially underway. The $18.5 million dollar building will be funded through a capital improvement sales tax, cash reserves, and a $10 million bond. The city has seen a 300% increase in calls for service in five years. The new building will bring additional staff, more equipment, and a training tower for the city's fire crews.
WEST FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

Claim Millions Of Unclaimed Cash & Property In North Dakota

There's pretty much a website for everything these days, including a state-run site that will let you know if you have some rainy day money lying around somewhere. There is around $58 billion in unclaimed money and property held by states, national agencies, and various organizations. North Dakota has a small chunk of that money, exceeding $29 million, and if you are a current or a former resident, some of that money could belong to you.
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County Jail joins four other's nationwide in use of R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E initiative for inmates

(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Jail is bringing in a new program to give inmates skills. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner joined Bonnie and Friends to talk about R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E, The residential, enhancement and individual growth naturally and intentionally through education, Program. It looks to bring local businesses and experts to train inmates within the jail. Jahner says the program hopes to teach inmates new and important skills to reduce recidivism rates within the region.
CASS COUNTY, ND
Power 96

MN House Passes Tax Cut Bill

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota House has passed a tax-credit-and-rebate bill that backers say targets relief to families with young children, seniors on fixed incomes and those with student loan debt. Republicans say with nearly a 10-billion-dollar budget surplus, there should be permanent tax cuts like the Senate passed. Dilworth...
MINNESOTA STATE

