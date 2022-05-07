Cool start to weekend with temps rising next week
- Tonight mostly clear skies with lows into the low to mid-50s.
- The coolest day of the week ahead will be Mother’s Day tomorrow with highs into the low 80s.
- A summer-like pattern with the 90s, sunshine, and high humidity is expected all week long.
- Stay hydrated, stay in cool shaded areas, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.
- A low 10% chance of rain returns Friday.
- Our average first 90°F day of the year is May 25 so we are ahead of schedule this year.
Comments / 0