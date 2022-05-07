Cool start to weekend with temps rising next week

We ended the weekend on a gorgeous but windy note across the Ozarks and that feel continues for our Monday. A ridge of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere is building in and it will keep us hot and quiet throughout much of the week. A warm front today though will aid in boosting our temps this afternoon. A strong southerly breeze ushers in hotter conditions with highs expected in the upper 80s for many of us. This front won’t bring any moisture but it is going to bring a few clouds.

