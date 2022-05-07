ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cool start to weekend with temps rising next week

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
  • Tonight mostly clear skies with lows into the low to mid-50s.
  • The coolest day of the week ahead will be Mother’s Day tomorrow with highs into the low 80s.
  • A summer-like pattern with the 90s, sunshine, and high humidity is expected all week long.
  • Stay hydrated, stay in cool shaded areas, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.
  • A low 10% chance of rain returns Friday.
  • Our average first 90°F day of the year is May 25 so we are ahead of schedule this year.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

