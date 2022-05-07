Female pedestrian hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Longview (Longview, TX) Nationwide Report

On Thursday, a woman suffered injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Longview. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 1000 block of McCann Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. on reports of a hit-and-run crash [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .