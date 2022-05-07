ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of DC father carrying his 2 kids

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Police have arrested a suspect in a murder case where a father was shot on a sidewalk in front of his two young children in Northeast D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has been identified...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 9

Genilce Kishter
3d ago

Lord I pray for his family.It would be nice if our President would actually do something to help decrease the crime in Washington DC but unfortunately it's only going to get worse in DC due to hundreds of busses coming from Taxes on daily basis.

Reply(2)
2
