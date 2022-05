My Hero Academia has shed new light on the upcoming new episodes it has planned for a release before Season 6 of the anime hits! The anime is currently working on its return with Season 6 later this Fall, but unfortunately there are very few details so far as to what to expect from the new season. But while it's going to be quite a bit before the anime continues its intense story, it thankfully won't be too much longer before fans actually get to see new episodes from the anime project as it will soon be returning with two new special episodes.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO