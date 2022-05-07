ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemiscot County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Pemiscot by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-05-09 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are beginning to rise amidst full sunshine this morning and the risk for frost formation is diminishing. The frost advisory will expire on time at 8 AM EDT this morning.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise this morning, thus the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
County
Pemiscot County, MO
City
Helena, MO
City
Caruthersville, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
City
Osceola, MO
City
Memphis, MO
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are now rising out of the 30s and will continue to rise through the morning. Therefore, the frost advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 7 AM.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on northwest-to-southeast oriented roads, like Highway 64 and 87 from Raton to Clayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and smoke will drop the visibility below 1 mile at times in dust-prone locations, and immediately to the northeast of wildfires.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
#Mississippi River#Weather Gov Memphis
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Tekoa, La Crosse, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. this morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Horton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Osage River near Horton. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 44.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 29.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 41.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 41.8 feet on 01/02/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Hardin 25.0 26.1 25.6 25.4 25.1 24.8 24.4
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions peaking through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide is around 345 PM this afternoon and 4 AM Wednesday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 10 Minor 11/04 AM 5.2 1.5 2.2 9 None 11/04 PM 4.9 1.2 1.8 9 None 12/04 AM 4.0 0.3 1.1 7-8 None 12/05 PM 4.0 0.3 0.4 6 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 AM 2.6 1.4 1.9 3 Minor 10/04 PM 2.5 1.3 1.9 3 Minor 11/04 AM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 11/05 PM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 12/04 AM 2.0 0.8 1.3 3 None 12/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 2-3 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. For the Minnesota River...including Montevideo, Dawson, Granite Falls HWY 212, Morton, New Ulm, Mankato, Henderson MN19, Jordan, Savage...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Low lying areas and some roads along the river begin flooding, along with some basements of houses along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8 feet on 04/08/1993.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Shiawassee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Shiawassee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Shiawassee County through 715 AM EDT At 617 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elsie, or 9 miles northeast of St. Johns, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Owosso and Henderson around 715 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Carland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 04:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in the cold prone areas of these zones. * WHERE...In Washington, Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be protected.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau Wednesday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 8 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

