ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

5 Sioux Falls Homes For Sale Right Now With Cool Pools

By Ben Davis
B102.7
B102.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is on the way to Sioux Falls. So who wouldn't like a little backyard pool paradise to hang out with family and friends?. Check out these 5 cool...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales To Shop Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Wayfair Frontgate Target Overstock Walmart The Home Depot Summer is on the horizon and that means it’s time to start figuring out ideas for your outdoor setup. Whether you have a large yard, deck, patio or small balcony, finding the best outdoor furniture to fit your space is the key to a great summer at home. Even better is finding the best outdoor furniture sales so you don’t have to break the bank while adding a bit...
SHOPPING
B102.7

Sioux Falls Is One of the Top Cities for New Moms

As we get ready to celebrate all of the moms out there this Mother's Day weekend, Sioux Falls is emerging as one of the best places in America to start a new family. LawnStarter has examined 40 'mom-friendliness' factors and announced Best Cities for New Moms, ranking the 180 biggest cities in the country.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Historic 1888 South Dakota Barber Shop Now A $240K Home For Sale

This historic 1888 South Dakota Barbershop is remodeled and ready for you to move in and make your home. You'll have to provide your own barber pole, shampoo, and scissors. Not long after Wild Bill Hickock was shot and Sheriff Seth Bullock was running drunk cowboys off the streets folks from Deadwood may have wandered 14 miles down the road to the Barber Shop in Whitewood, South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Sioux Falls, SD
Real Estate
B102.7

‘Come From Away’ Comes To Sioux Falls

Come From Away was announced to come to Sioux Falls almost two years ago and last night (May 4, 2022) Sioux Falls finally got to experience it!. I say experience because that is truly what it is. I was so fortunate to be in attendance for the first show of the run. Full disclosure, I cried three times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Luxury Homes#Barbecue Grill#Mansions#Housing List#Zillow
B102.7

Announcing the Return of Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk!

Downtown Sioux Falls is once again hosting the Spring Art & Wine Walk presented by Avera! This event is also part of the May First Friday celebration!. So in addition to all of the First Friday happenings, including free admission to the Washington Pavilion, 50% off of tickets to the State Theatre, shopping, food and drink specials - - the May Art & Wine Walk is making a live return this year!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Lane Closures Coming to Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls

Drivers in southeast Sioux Falls will be dealing with some potential traffic headaches this month. The City of Sioux Falls says reconstruction of Cliff Avenue from East 49th Street to East 56th Street will begin Wednesday, May 11 as crews work on a water main, storm sewer, street lighting, grading, paving, and restoration.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
B102.7

Road Closure Coming to Northwest Sioux Falls

Beginning next week, drivers in Northwest Sioux Falls will need to find an alternative route to one of the area's busiest north-south thoroughfares. The City of Sioux Falls has announced a temporary closure of North Westport Avenue for some utility work. Starting Tuesday, May 17, North Westport Avenue will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

The Sioux Falls Marathon Will Be Here Before You Know It

And they're off! The Sioux Falls Marathon is one of many events that highlight summer in Sioux Falls, and it's time to get registered and train for this year's event. There are a ton of different events to choose from, and it's a great way to get out and explore the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

How To Get Rid Of Annoying Asian Lady Beetles In Iowa Forever

Is your house already being infested with those little orange Asian Lady Beetles? They are everywhere in Iowa. So how do you get rid of them?. The Asian Lady Beetle is relatively new to this country. The multicolored Asian lady beetle was introduced into the United States by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a biological control agent.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Gas Prices Soar Over $4.00 In Sioux Falls and South Dakota

For a number of reasons, gas prices are continuing to rise throughout the country. South Dakota is no stranger to the growing prices at the pump. Just overnight, Sioux Falls gas prices went up another $.20 a gallon. So how high will gas prices be in South Dakota? What's the national average for gas prices?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Which is South Dakota’s Most Popular Brunch Cocktail?

You can't beat a good brunch, especially when you're gathering for a special occasion like Mother's Day. And while the food and fellowship are obviously the top priorities of the event, what you wash your brunch down with is an essential part of the process. So when it comes to...
RESTAURANTS
B102.7

Cheap But Great Mother’s Day Gifts In South Dakota

Here in South Dakota, Mother Nature is the one giving the gifts for Mother's Day! That is if your Mom is an outdoorsy, nature-loving kind of lady. No matter what part of the state you're in there is something beautiful to share with your mom and the cost ranges from free to a few bucks.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy