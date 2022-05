Any time the Hunterdon Central girls lacrosse team steps on the field, its focus is playing for teammate Alexea Karpinski, who passed away at the age of 17 in November 2020. The Red Devils, who won their third straight Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament title on Saturday afternoon, made sure to dedicate their win to Karpinski, a goalie who would have been a senior this year.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO