Marleau spent nearly his entire career with the San Jose Sharks after being selected by the franchise with the second overall pick in 1997. The 42-year-old's first tenure with the club lasted through the 2016-17 season before he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in July 2017. He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in June 2019, signed back with the Sharks in October 2019, was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in February 2020 and finally signed back with his original team in October 2020.

