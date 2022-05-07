All 3 lanes of I-40 East closed after Davie County crash
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All three lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound were closed following a car crash on Saturday.
The crash occurred at mile marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road.
The crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. and all lanes remained closed until 1:40 p.m.
There is no information available on what caused the crash, how many cars were involved, or injuries at this time.
