All 3 lanes of I-40 East closed after Davie County crash

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All three lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound were closed following a car crash on Saturday.

The crash occurred at mile marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road.

Aerial view of the crash area (Google Maps)

The crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. and all lanes remained closed until 1:40 p.m.

There is no information available on what caused the crash, how many cars were involved, or injuries at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.