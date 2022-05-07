ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

All 3 lanes of I-40 East closed after Davie County crash

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYz79_0fWLbjab00

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All three lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound were closed following a car crash on Saturday.

After the storm: Rockingham Co. surveys damage following severe storms

The crash occurred at mile marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcjsM_0fWLbjab00
Aerial view of the crash area (Google Maps)

The crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. and all lanes remained closed until 1:40 p.m.

1 dead, 1 in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Denton, troopers say

There is no information available on what caused the crash, how many cars were involved, or injuries at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man killed after running in path of tractor-trailer in Greensboro near US 29 south exit ramp, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police say

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man died after running in the path of a tractor-trailer in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 8:43 a..m, the Greensboro Police Department responded to the area of US 29 South exit ramp and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they were told […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, NC
County
Davie County, NC
Davie County, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wghp#Rockingham Co#Google Maps#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

NC man wins first $5 million prize in scratch-off game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Mario Delgado, of Winterville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and became the first winner of a $5 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Delgado bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on North Memorial Drive in Greenville. When Delgado […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Bond set at $2 million for Reidsville shooting suspects

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting. Desmonte Santiago, 31, and April Danielle […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman charged with murder after fatal hit-and-run, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An NC woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly running over and killing a man with her car, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police say that on April 24., Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, “deliberately” struck Jarod Perry, 20, with her car on the 3500-block of Boone Trail. Police say […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead after incident at Greensboro Procter and Gamble facility

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person died during a workplace accident at the Procter and Gamble facility in Greensboro on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor. FOX8 is told the incident happened at the Browns Summit facility around 11:30 a.m. during the course of the regular workday. The cause of the incident […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy