Is Kevin Headed to the New Chick-fil-A?—His Father Gives Update

By CJ
 3 days ago

Lonnie Melancon

After almost 25 years, the final customer was served at the Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of Chick-fil-A on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Kevin Melancon worked at that location for 24 years. This amazing young man has been a staple in the restaurant and has really become a local celebrity to many. Kevin is charming, sweet, kind, courteous and helpful, you simply can’t think of Chick-fil-A in Lafayette without thinking of Kevin.

Today the sun will set on our Ambassador Caffery location. It is our great privilege to serve Acadiana for close to 25 years at this location. We look forward to the sun rising with new opportunities to serve Acadiana on May 11th, 2022 at Chick-fil-A on Kaliste Saloom. -Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans, hold on for a few more days, the new location of Chick-fil-A will open on Kaliste Saloom on May 11, 2022, and guess who will be there? Kevin!!!

The owners, employees and customers have been so helpful and compassionate to the needs of our Special Son. Thank you to his Chick-fil-A family, see y’all at the new CFA on Kaliste Saloom soon. -Lonny Melancon (Kevin’s father)

Kevin will not start working at the new Chick-fil-A until Thursday, May 12, we have a mini Mother’s Day getaway planned. Thanks for supporting Kevin and his wonderful journey. -Lonny Melancon (Kevin’s father)

Susan Melancon

Acadiana is so proud and happy for Kevin and the wonderful Melacon family. And a thank you to Chick-fil-A for recognizing the value of this young man as a hard worker and a genuine spirit of light and happiness. Kevin is one of the reasons Chick-fil-A on the south side of Lafayette is so popular.

Good news for Chick-fil-A fans that live near Johnston Street at Ridge Road. There may be a brand new Chick-fil-A at that intersection soon! The talk of a new Chick-fil-A on Johnston has created much concern from motorists who travel Johnston Street, fearing it will cause the same traffic congestion and problems as the now-closed Ambassador Caffery location.

