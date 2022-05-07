ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 boss hints at German GP return interest amid Audi, Porsche arrival

By Adam Cooper
motor1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last German GP was held at Hockenheim in 2019, while the Nurburgring hosted the one-off Eifel GP during the first COVID-affected season in 2020. The latter event happened only because cheap deals were available to circuits at the time to fill holes on the calendar, but any future event will...

uk.motor1.com

