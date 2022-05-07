ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Taking the Amazon union battle to the C-suite: Shareholders fight back against "higher immorality"

By Bob Hennelly
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago

An earlier version of this article appeared at LaborPress. It has been updated by the author and republished here by permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkiZm_0fWLZpdT00

Organizers for the independent Amazon Labor Union, which stunned the world when it won a union election to represent several thousand workers at the corporate behemoth's facility in Staten Island, New York, are now waging a wider battle against Amazon's labor practices.

The union lost a May 2 vote at a smaller Staten Island facility that primarily relies on part-time workers, but says it is reviewing its legal options amid reports that Amazon may have tried to intimidate workers. In a potentially far more significant development, a coalition of the nation's largest public pension funds, with billions of dollars in Amazon stock, is urging shareholders to take the battle to Amazon's corporate suite.

ALU lost the vote at the secondary Amazon site on Staten Island, known as LDJ5, by 618 to 380, after prevailing a month earlier at the larger JFK8 facility, where 2,654 workers voted for the union and 2,131 voting against. Amazon is legally challenging the results of that first vote.

As in the vote at Amazon's facility in Bessemer, Alabama, where the company successfully bested the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, ALU organizers have alleged that Amazon relies on illegal and coercive tactics to intimidate workers, including "captive audience" meetings during working hours, at which attendance is compulsory. Amazon has spent millions of dollars on these union-busting strategies.

"The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond. The fight has just begun," ALU tweeted after the loss at LDJ5.

Meanwhile, the coalition of large public pension funds is urging shareholders to confront Amazon's corporate leadership by voting out a pair of board directors who oversee Amazon's workplace and compensation policies at the upcoming May 25 shareholder meeting.

These activist shareholders are specifically targeting Judith McGrath, the former CEO of MTV Networks, and Daniel P. Huttenlocher, dean of MIT's Schwarzman College of Computing. The national effort is being led by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a pair of Democratic elected officials who preside over hundreds of billions in public pensions funds.

The New York City Retirement System and New York State Common Retirement Fund hold 1.7 million shares of Amazon stock valued at approximately $5.3 billion. At an April 21 conference at the Harvard Club in Manhattan, several other elected state treasurers from around the country committed to joining in the effort.

At that forum, sponsored by the Open Society, For the Long Term — a nonprofit committed to sustainable investing — and the Center for American Progress, Lander told attendees that it wasn't only Amazon's human resources policies that were a risk to shareholders' long-term value, but its skewed compensation system, which paid its top five executives approximately $400 million last year, including $212 million in in time-vested shares to CEO Andrew Jassy.

Under the watch of Amazon's current corporate board, Lander said, "the pay ratio between the CEO and the median compensated employee is 6,474 to 1. That tells you where their human capital management priorities lie."

He continued: "Amazon's quota and other systems for mass-managing its workforce place extraordinary pressure on its workforce, resulting in higher-than-average injury rates and costly legal and regulatory scrutiny. Turnover rates remain as high as 150%, leading some Amazon executives to worry about running out of hirable employees."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

DiNapoli, the New York state comptroller, added a statement supporting the effort to replace Huttenlocher and McGrath on the Amazon board:

We have continuously seen significant concerns about how Amazon protects its workers health and safety, and upholds its own policies on human rights and freedom of association. Shareholders need effective, independent board oversight of the company's policies and practices related to its workforce, but unfortunately, these two directors have repeatedly failed to provide it. It's time for responsible and engaged directors to take their place on Amazon's board.

Panelist Erica Smiley, executive director of the nonprofit Jobs with Justice, said that the Staten Island Amazon union vote was a watershed moment not dissimilar from the "sea change" of 1864, when half a million African-Americans walked off Southern plantations in the wake of the Emancipation Proclamation.

"When I hear people say the 'Great Resignation,' I think what's happening here in this moment in Amazon and many other places where people are simply walking out — they aren't going to take it anymore," Smiley said. "It's not that they are leaving the workforce. They are looking for dignity and respect."

The pension fund forum featured remarks by Staten Island-based ALU organizers Chris Smalls, Derek Palmer, Angelica Maldonado and Brett Daniels.

Smalls, who was an Amazon supervisor when the COVID pandemic first hit in early 2020, told the audience he had become concerned about the lack of personnel protective equipment and social distancing at the sprawling Staten Island facility, which employs 5,000 people. Amazon fired Smalls as his organizing bid for the independent ALU was gaining traction.

"I said, 'If you don't do anything blood is going to be on your hands,' and it was because people have died in that facility from COVID-19," Smalls said. "That is just heartbreaking because that's what I was trying to avoid and it happened and then I was fired for trying to speak out on a policy that none of us received."

In February of 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Amazon for failing to protect Amazon workers during the COVID pandemic. "While Amazon and its CEO made billions during this crisis, hardworking employees were forced to endure unsafe conditions and were retaliated against for rightfully voicing these concerns," James said in a statement. "Since the pandemic began, it is clear that Amazon has valued profit over people and has failed to ensure the safety and health of its workers. The workers who have powered this country and kept it going during the pandemic are the workers who continue to be treated the worst."

Amazon has consistently maintained that it has done everything possible to keep its workforce safe during the pandemic.

"The Amazon Labor Union is doing something remarkable and significant," said Lander, the New York City comptroller, in a phone interview last week. "Their victory at JFK8 shocked the whole world." The more recent defeat at the second Staten Island facility, he said, "reminds us that a powerful company, one of the very most powerful companies in the world, has a lot of union-busting tools at their disposal and some of them violate U.S. labor law.

"Amazon has actually adopted as a corporate policy, the International Human Rights statement that supports the standards of the International Labor Organization, which prohibits captive audience meetings," Lander continued. "So they are in violation of ILO standards and their own human rights policy even more than they are in violations of U.S. labor law."

According to the organizers of the Harvard Club pension fund event, the officials in attendance were collectively responsible for managing $2 trillion in investments. In an era when Congress and the White House are still under the sway of corporate money, activists claim, taking the battle directly to Wall Street is essential. Amazon's enormous financial influence in the media, higher education and philanthropy may lend it considerable moral legitimacy among America's liberal elites.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently bestowed $100 million each on liberal commentator and activist Van Jones and humanitarian chef José Andres, which observers have suggested helped deflect criticism of Bezos' vanity space flight. "We need unifiers and not vilifiers," Bezos proclaimed at the time. "We need people who argue hard and act hard for what they believe. But they do that always with civility and never ad hominem attacks. Unfortunately, we live in a world where this is too often the case. But we do have role models."

Investigative economist and attorney James Henry, a global justice fellow at Yale University and a senior fellow at Columbia University's Center for Sustainable Investment, said that along with supporting the grassroots organizing efforts of the Amazon Labor Union, stockholders should hold Amazon's corporate directors accountable for the company's behavior.

In addition to Bezos, McGrath and Huttenlocher, Amazon's board of directors includes president and CEO Andrew Jassy; co-CEO Keith Alexander, a retired Army general who formerly led the U.S. Cyber Command and was director of the National Security Agency; Edith W. Cooper, formerly of Goldman Sachs; Jamie Gorelick, a former deputy attorney general; Indra K, Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo; Jonathan J. Rubinstein, former CEO of Bridgewater Associates; Patricia Q. Stonesifer, former president and CEO of Martha's Table; and Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and CEO of Corning International.

As Henry observed, that group of business-world superstars also serve on the boards of several of the nation's most respected museums and philanthropies, some of them committed to addressing exactly the kinds of disparities the current leadership of Amazon is accused of worsening.

"We have come to accept the notion that people can have one behavior in their private lives and a wholly different behavior in the corporate world," Henry said. "The corporation is one of the most insidious organizations devised because it encourages this kind of desensitization of peoples' consciences. This phenomenon was described by sociologist C. Wright Mills as the 'higher immorality of the corporate organization,' because once you get inside these organizations there's a pressure to conform and serve the corporation beyond your own values."

In a recent op-ed for the Harvard Law Record, Henry defined the "higher immorality" described by Mills as "the propensity of large-scale organizations to undermine individual ethics and responsibility with an impersonal corporate code that undermines personal responsibility."

Henry described Amazon board member Jamie Gorelick, who served at the Justice Department under Bill Clinton, as "a great example" of this tendency. "I know her well — we were classmates at Harvard," he said. "She had a distinguished career at the Justice Department under [Attorney General] Janet Reno. She's a Democrat with a big D — a gigantic corporate D — and she's been on Amazon's board since 2012. She is a remarkably decent person. I am sure Jamie doesn't support breaking unions in Alabama or New York or the grotesque levels of tax-dodging Amazon has engaged in by shifting income abroad."

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy recently reported that Amazon "avoided" about $5.2 billion in corporate federal income taxes in 2021 while reporting record profits of more than $35 billion (75% higher than its 2020 record haul) and "paid just 6 percent of those profits in federal corporate income taxes." According to the nonprofit, if "Amazon had no tax breaks, it would have paid 21 percent of its profits in corporate income taxes, or more than $7.3 billion. Instead, it paid $2.1 billion."

"Shareholders have to address their questions very personally to these people serving on these boards," Henry said. "How do they feel about these practices? Were they involved in these decisions? That's what necessary to overcome the higher immorality that dominates the culture inside these boardrooms."

Comments / 5

Amber Bouvia
2d ago

These are the same companies backing the elections. Corporate greed goes hand and hand with the politicians. Dictatorship is attacking equality for the benefit of the rich not the citizens of our country

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former warehouse employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic, saying the company “unlawfully” terminated the worker who led a protest calling for Amazon to do more to protect employees against COVID-19.The dispute involving Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, has stretched on since June 2020, when Bryson filed an unfair labor practice complaint with The National Labor Relations Board, claiming Amazon retaliated against him.Later that year, the NLRB said it found merit in Bryson’s complaint that Amazon...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Alabama State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Alabama, NY
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Gorelick
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Stock#Shareholder Meeting#Laborpress#Amazon Labor Union#Alu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy