RUSTON, Wash. — Want street tacos and out-of-this-world agua fresca? Head to Taco Street in the Point Ruston Public Market. Taco Street is owned by a devoted husband and wife team, Martin and Elonka Perez. Martin is from the Chihuahua region of Mexico, while Elonka is from Orange County. Taco Street takes inspiration from both of their backgrounds for the food, which features street tacos and foods inspired by the Chihuahua region.

RUSTON, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO